7 Music Documentaries to Watch if You Loved Eminem's 'Stans'

Music documentaries have become an effective way to explore artists, their work, and their fans. Eminem's Stans documentary reveals a strong connection between the rapper and his beloved followers.

The movie displays how fans relate to Eminem's music personally. It explores the intensity of a listener's devotion and its effects on individuals' lives. The documentary examines how Eminem's lyrics resonate with listeners worldwide.

Music documentaries appeal to the viewers because they offer behind-the-scenes access to their beloved composers. They display the human side of musicians and their creative processes. These stories also reveal how music plays a massive role in influencing society and culture meaningfully.

The first music documentary to gain widespread popularity was Don't Look Back in 1967. The story follows Bob Dylan during the 1965 tour of England. This groundbreaking movie set the standards for all future music documentaries.

It displayed how these movies could capture the artist's personality and the cultural moment they represented, since the music documentaries have grown into a genre and an essential source for understanding artistic expression and musical culture.

Nas: Time Is Illmatic, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, Hip-Hop Evolution, and four other music documentaries to watch if you liked Eminem's Stans

1)The Carter

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Carter follows Lil Wayne during a pivotal phase in his career. The documentary captures Wayne during the height of his success in the mid-2000s. It disrupts his recording sessions and daily life over spans of months. The story reveals Wayn's creative process and work culture.

It also involves his footage in the studio, creating compelling hit songs. Music documentaries like these show Wayne's interaction with other artists and his team.

It captures his personality and approach to making music. The movie provides intimate access to one of hip-hop's biggest stars during his peak years. The composers see Wayne's dedication to his craft and influence on younger artists.

The Carter is available for viewers to watch on Netflix.

2) Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

This Netflix music documentary narrates the story of the Notorious B.I.G.'s career and life. The movie utilizes rare footage and previously unseen residence videos.

It covers Biggie's childhood in Brooklyn and his rise to fame. The documentary includes interviews with his friends, mother, and collaborators. It displays how Christopher Wallace transformed into Biggie Smalls.

The movie covers his relationship with Bad Boy Records and Sean Combs. It explores his beef with Tupac Shakur. The documentary ends with his tragic death in 1997. Music documentaries like these show a big picture of rap's most significant figures.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell is available on Netflix for viewers.

3) Nas: Time Is Illmatic

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Nas: Time Is Illmatic celebrates the 20th anniversary of Nas's debut album, Illmatic. The music documentary throws light on the making of a classic hip-hop album. It features interviews with Nas talking about his creative process.

The film includes conversations with producers like DJ Premier and Pete Rock. It displays the Queensbridge house projects where Nas grew up. The documentary explains how his environment impacted his lyrics.

It covers the album's recording technique and its long-lasting influence on hip-hop. The music documentary shows why Illmatic is considered one of the biggest rap albums ever created.

Nas: Time Is Illmatic is available for viewers on Amazon Prime.

4) Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Michael directed this music documentary, Rapaport, and follows a tribe called Quest throughout their career. The movie covers the group's formation in the late 1980s. It displays their rise to fame in the alternative hip-hop culture.

The documentary explores the personal relationship between group members. It throws light on the feud between Phife Dawg and Q-Tip.

The music documentary includes concert footage from different periods of their careers.It displays their creative technique and musical evolution.

The documentary covers their breakup and eventual patch-up. The story reveals the challenges of maintaining close friendships in the music industry. The movie demonstrates how creative differences can affect long-term partnerships.

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Hip-Hop Evolution

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

This music documentary on Netflix traces the progress of hip-hop from its start. The documentary covers hip-hop from the 1970s to the present day. Every episode throws light on a different ear or regional scene. It includes interviews with hip-hop legends and pioneers.

The series covers the beginning of hip-hop in the South Bronx. It displays how the genre spread across America and the world. The documentary explores different styles like Southern hip-hop and West Coast rap. It includes rare footage and photographs from history.

The documentary provides rare footage and pictures from the hip-hop world. The documentary offers a comprehensive look at the genre's evolution. It displays how technology transformed the hip-hop consumption and distribution.

Hip-Hop Evolution is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Style Wars

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This is a classic music documentary about the hip-hop culture in 1980s New York. The movie covers all four elements of the hip-hop world. It shows breakdancers, graffiti artists, rappers, and DJs. The documentary captures the raw energy of early hip-hop.

It includes interviews with young new artists from Manhattan and the Bronx. The music documentary displays the conflict between the city authorities and graffiti artists. It features battles between artists and crews. The documentary additionally includes demonstrations and performances of hip-hop skills.

Music documentaries like these remain one of the most crucial films about hip-hop's early days. It displays the cultural foundations that shaped the entire movement.

7)The Show

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Bringing Down The Band)

The music documentary captures hip-hop at its commercial peak in the 1990s and features performances by prominent hip-hop artists. It includes the footage of Snoop Dogg, Dr.Dre, and Wu-Tang Clan. The documentary displays Notorious B.I.G., Jodeci, and other renowned acts.

Music documentaries like these capture live performances and moments backstage. The documentary displays the energy of hip-hop concerts during this era. It includes interviews with artists about their careers and music.

The movie demonstrates hip-hop's mainstream success in the 1990s. It displays how the genre had evolved from its origins underground. Music documentaries like these capture the major transformation in the hip-hop world and its prominent cultural force.

This music documentary is available on Youtube.

Stan and other music documentaries like the ones mentioned above offer broader insights into the world of artists and their cultural impact. Each music documentary shows the world of music from a bigger lens.

