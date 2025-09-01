Lil Nas X's father blames "music business" & pressure of fame for his son's struggles after recent arrest

On August 29, Lil Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, spoke candidly about his son's recent arrest in an interview with The Sunday Times. For the unversed, the rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested on August 21 and charged with four counts of felony for resisting arrest and charging police officials. He was spotted walking around the streets of Los Angeles that day in nothing but his underwear and cowboy boots.
Speaking about his son's current plight, Robert Stafford blamed it on the perils of the music industry.
“I understand how the music business is. It’s like a high. When you get to that level, you want that drug again, you want to hit that high again,” he said.
At present, Montero is worth $9 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth). However, the rapper has had pretty humble beginnings, which were highlighted by his father during the interview.
“For a 26-year-old to have to deal with what he’s dealing with – to be a breadwinner for a lot of people, the inability to change his mother’s situation and the pressure he puts on himself, that can weigh heavily on your heart,” he said.
Notably, the rapper was released from jail on August 25, but the presiding judge reportedly instructed him to attend four drug rehabilitation meetings a week. Nas' bail was set at $75,000.
Lil Nas X's father opens up about his son's apology
Robert Stafford discussed flying across the country to see Nas, adding:
“To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute. And I had to tell him that ‘what you’re going through is normal. We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours get played out in the public eye.”
He further revealed that his son, Nas, was remorseful and asked him to apologize to everyone on his behalf. He also said that the Atlanta-based rapper could not help but cry when he saw him.
"When I went to visit he asked me to say, 'Tell everybody I'm sorry they saw me like that.' Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through," Stafford revealed.
After getting released from custody, Nas' father claimed that the rapper would get the required help in an interview with TMZ.
"He's going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone," Stafford said.
As per an August 25 press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, a preliminary hearing for Lil Nas X is scheduled for September 15. If convicted of the felony charges, Nas reportedly faces five years of imprisonment.
