Lil Nas X's father blames "music business" & pressure of fame for his son's struggles after recent arrest

On August 29, Lil Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, spoke candidly about his son's recent arrest in an interview with The Sunday Times. For the unversed, the rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested on August 21 and charged with four counts of felony for resisting arrest and charging police officials. He was spotted walking around the streets of Los Angeles that day in nothing but his underwear and cowboy boots.

Ad

Speaking about his son's current plight, Robert Stafford blamed it on the perils of the music industry.

“I understand how the music business is. It’s like a high. When you get to that level, you want that drug again, you want to hit that high again,” he said.

At present, Montero is worth $9 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth). However, the rapper has had pretty humble beginnings, which were highlighted by his father during the interview.

Ad

Trending

“For a 26-year-old to have to deal with what he’s dealing with – to be a breadwinner for a lot of people, the inability to change his mother’s situation and the pressure he puts on himself, that can weigh heavily on your heart,” he said.

Notably, the rapper was released from jail on August 25, but the presiding judge reportedly instructed him to attend four drug rehabilitation meetings a week. Nas' bail was set at $75,000.

Ad

Read More: Lil Nas X released from jail on bail after pleading not guilty to 4 felony charges including battery with injury on a police officer

"Basically weaponizing who he is and what he represents for clout" - Wayno says Lil Nas X is a disgrace to the name "Nas"

Lil Nas X's father opens up about his son's apology

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Robert Stafford discussed flying across the country to see Nas, adding:

Ad

“To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute. And I had to tell him that ‘what you’re going through is normal. We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours get played out in the public eye.”

Ad

He further revealed that his son, Nas, was remorseful and asked him to apologize to everyone on his behalf. He also said that the Atlanta-based rapper could not help but cry when he saw him.

"When I went to visit he asked me to say, 'Tell everybody I'm sorry they saw me like that.' Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through," Stafford revealed.

Ad

Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hils, CA. (Image via Getty)

After getting released from custody, Nas' father claimed that the rapper would get the required help in an interview with TMZ.

Ad

"He's going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone," Stafford said.

As per an August 25 press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, a preliminary hearing for Lil Nas X is scheduled for September 15. If convicted of the felony charges, Nas reportedly faces five years of imprisonment.

Ad

Read More: "He was apologizing to people for something he was going through": Lil Nas X's father shares rapper’s message after concerning naked stint

What was Lil Nas X charged with? Rapper reportedly facing years in prison after seen naked on Ventura Boulevard

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More