"Basically weaponizing who he is and what he represents for clout" - Wayno says Lil Nas X is a disgrace to the name "Nas"

Wayno criticized Lil Nas X, claiming he is a disgrace to his name, in a recent appearance. The producer specifically referred to Nas's controversial sneaker collaboration, alleging he weaponizes who he is.In an episode of his own YouTube channel (uploaded August 23, 2025), Wayno spoke about Lil Nas X. He said:&quot;This man is a disgrace to that name in his purest form. Now let's go back to the sneakers, right? Let's go back to the sneakers, record labels. I know a lot of times y'all can't stop people from doing certain things. And teams, let's talk to the teams along with the record labels. This alone was just a horrible idea, man, a horrible idea.&quot;Wayno was seemingly referring to Lil Nas X's controversial &quot;Satan Shoes&quot; collaboration with the New York-based art brand, MSCHF. They were black and red sneakers designed on Nike's popular Nike Air Max 97 model, although the brand distanced itself from the collaboration. Wayno added:&quot;I think that representation comes in a lot of different forms, right? If you even like Little Nas X at one point in time, I don't know many people that like him as an artist. You know, I'm saying it. I will say that I've heard maybe one or two songs outside of Old Town road that I did was like, oh, that's kind of fire.&quot;The music producer also referred to Lil Nas X as a &quot;clout chaser in his discussion:&quot;When you have a person like this parading around like his success and weapon basically weaponizing who he is and what he represents for clout, because that's what he does. The ni**a's a clout chaser. He's a clout chaser, right?&quot;This week, Lil Nas X was arrested after being spotted roaming around in his underwear and white cowboy boots on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, Los Angeles. The officers claimed the artist was in a dazed state at 4 AM and charged at the LAPD officials before he was arrested.Wayno criticizes Lil Nas X for his Satan Shoes collaboration2023 Toronto International Film Festival - &quot;Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero&quot; Premiere - Source: GettyIn March 2021, rapper Lil Nas X faced controversy after launching a pair of &quot;Satan Shoes&quot; as part of a sneaker collaboration with MSCHF. These were black and red Nike Air Max 97 shoes, which included an inverted cross, a bronze pentagram, and a drop of real human blood.In the latest episode uploaded on his YouTube channel, Wayno criticized the rapper for his controversial collaboration. These shoes were promoted in the name of the &quot;devil&quot; or Satan, which was Wayno's primary criticism against them.&quot;When he did this whole devil thing with the sneakers, man, come on, bro, what is, what is y'all representing out here? I literally my son and his friends called me when they asked me about the Illuminati. And I was like, Yo, bro, it's not real. I'm saying it's not a real thing. It's a concept in somebody's mind,&quot; he said.He then also brought of Lil Nas X's identity as a gay man, and continued:&quot;But it's impressionable, because people believe that, you know, if you partake in certain ways, or if you do certain things, especially, let's add the fact that he is a homosexual man, that you immediately put yourself in a successful race. And that's not true. I'm saying I think that's actually offensive to homosexual people that deal with just trying to be the best version of the best versions of themselves that they could possibly be.&quot;Although the shoes were Nike brand, the company told CNN in an official statement that they were not part of the collaboration. However, the collaboration was quite successful, as the MSCHF director confirmed that the 666 pairs launched sold out in less than a minute. After facing major backlash from the public, Lil Nas X posted a video on his official Instagram account that seemed to be an apology for his Satan Shoes collaboration. However, seconds into the video, he was seen dancing with a devil-costumed character before snapping his neck and taking his crown for himself.Wayno criticized Nas for the aforementioned video as well, saying:&quot;Let's even go back to the video with him twerking on the devil. It's like Yo, listen, man, why even platforming? Man, it's certain things that y'all gotta draw the line at, and I know that right now is like the toughest time ever to pretty much make a determination on what you can and cannot. Show what you can and cannot platform. When the devil ever been cool? Yo, I'ma keep it a stack. Man, when has the devil ever been cool? When has shaitan ever been cool? When has it ever been dope to represent evil?&quot;As of writing, Lil Nas X is held in custody after being stopped in his underwear in the streets of Los Angeles. He was also transported to a hospital for a &quot;possible overdose&quot;, according to the LAPD.