Why was Lil Nas X arrested? Perez Hilton reacts after cops discover rapper roaming the streets in "nothing but white underwear"

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to the arrest of rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Nas X. According to The Guardian, a police spokesperson stated that officers were called to Ventura Boulevard after reports of a man walking down the streets wearing only underwear and cowboy boots in the Studio City neighborhood.As per The Guardian, authorities in Los Angeles confirmed that the man was Lil Nas X. He was arrested following an altercation with police in the early hours of Thursday, August 21, 2025. The 26-year-old artist was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.After the news broke, Perez Hilton took to his website to discuss the two-time Grammy winner’s arrest. The media personality noted that TMZ obtained footage of the rapper, which was recorded around 4:00 a.m. local time.“The Montero rapper was roaming around in nothing but white underwear and matching cowboy boots… What a wild ride… It’s still unclear whether or not his behavior was the result of an OD,” Perez Hilton quipped.As per the footage obtained by TMZ, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was seen singing in the streets and talking about a “party.” The BBC reports that after officers arrived at the scene, the Old Town Road singer “charged” at them when confronted.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) spokesman Charles Miller confirmed that Lil Nas X was then taken to a hospital for treatment for a possible overdose. However, after just a few hours, the musician was reportedly released and then transferred to the Valley Jail in Van Nuys.From Grammy to health struggles: Lil Nas X's life exploredAs per The Guardian, Lil Nas X rose to fame after his debut mainstream single, Old Town, broke musical chart records and became a global hit. Released in 2018, the track enjoyed a long stay at the top of the charts for reportedly nineteen weeks.The rapper went on to win two Grammy Awards for the 2020 Old Town Road (Remix) featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, in the categories Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside - Source: GettyAccording to People, in February, Lil Nas X talked about being “flaky” and “all over the place” in a video shared by a fan account on X.“These last few years were pretty difficult for me… They have been pretty difficult for me,” he said.In March, the rapper also told People that he had taken a step back from the spotlight. He said:“I had to experience a mundane life… I jumped straight into adulthood with extreme fame around me. So it was really nice to be just outside walking and meeting people in the streets and eating at restaurants, just even alone, spending a lot of alone time in solitude.&quot;In April this year, Lil Nas X revealed on Instagram that he had been hospitalized. He shared a video wearing a hospital gown and noted that he couldn't move the right side of his face.For the unversed, the 26-year-old singer is set to release his new album Dreamboy later this year.