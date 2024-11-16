Who is Sega Bodega? Everything to know about music creator accusing Lil Nas X of stealing album artwork

Music and dance artist Sega Bodega has accused American rapper Lil Nas X of alleged artistic copyright infringement. He claimed that one of Nas X's recently shared artwork bears resemblances to the artwork of his 2021 track, Angel on My Shoulder.

In a series of X posts dated November 13, Sega Bodega pointed out the alleged similarities between Lil Nas X's artwork for his upcoming Dreamboy project and the single artwork for his track Angel on My Shoulder (2021). He wrote:

"not even trying to put a spin on it is where I’m like yeesh."

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a follow-up tweet, Bodega shared the link to his 2021 track and asked everyone to stream it. In both the aforementioned images, Sega Bodega and Lil Nas are seen sitting on an antique desktop computer in wooden, dim-lit rooms. A figure made with light is seen behind them in white light.

Sega Bodega is a London-based musician, dance artist, producer, and performer. Also known as Salvador Navarrete, Bodega launched his first album, Salvador in 2020. He is also the founder of the NUXXE collective, a production house for artists.

Sega Bodega tells X users he is not happy with Lil Nas X giving him credit on his Instagram story

2023 Toronto International Film Festival - "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero" Premiere - Source: Getty

Shortly after his tweets, some X users pointed out that Lil Nas X had credited him for the artwork via the rapper's Instagram story. Nas X had called Bodega's artwork a "ref" in the now-unavailable (Instagram stories last 24 hours) story. One X user wrote:

"you are so ungrateful. if i was nas, i would remove my credit to you and pretend it’s mines."

Expand Tweet

In response, Sega Bodega claimed he "can't tell if this is a very good joke or not" as there was "no credit". Further, Bodega made it clear that he did not consider Lil Nas's credits enough. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote:

"Look he did credit you in a photo that will disappear in 24 hours forever and no name whatsoever of artist or photographer! Be grateful! You lot sound insane."

Sega Bodega's last two posts on X are currently unavailable for unknown reasons. Moreover, Lil Nas X has also supposedly removed his Dreamboy artwork from his profile since Bodega's allegations.

Sega Bodega rose to fame after his debut album, Salvador became a success. It was released in 2020 alongside limited edition vinyl variants which were sold out almost immediately. The album is still streamed by millions, as per the data on Earth Agency's website. Bodega's most recent release was Make U Stay, in collaboration with Lapsley. The single was named Guardian’s Single of the Week and played on BBC Radio 1 and 6Music.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bodega also raised money for the AIM Independent Artists Fund. He launched an online performing series called the Reestablishing Connection which featured some of his frequent collaborators, including Lapsley, Dorian Electra, and LaFawndah.

Before the release of Salvador (2020), Bodega contributed to launching multiple creative projects under his label NUXXE. For his work with his label, Bodega was featured on 2018’s Dazed 100 list.

Apart from his work, he composed the score for Nike’s 2018 Jumpman advertisement and also contributed to Rihanna's Puma x Fenty show at the NY Fashion Week. He has also scored for Brooke Candy and PornHub’s film, I Love You. It was the first adult film to feature gay, lesbian, and trans people under one title.

Lil Nas X is yet to respond to Bodega's allegations in writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback