Lil Nas X's boots from viral arrest video reportedly listed on sale on eBay for $10,000

White cowboy boots worn by Lil Nas X during his widely circulated semi-naked stroll on Ventura Boulevard have surfaced on eBay with an asking price of $10,000.TMZ reported on August 22, 2025, that they identified the boots, size 13, as the same pair the rapper wore during his viral encounter on August 21, 2025. At the time of reporting, no bids had been placed on the listing.The video, published by TMZ on Thursday, reportedly showed the rapper walking through Los Angeles in white underwear and white boots, telling the person filming, “Don’t be late to the party tonight,” before placing a traffic cone on his head. The footage quickly spread online, generating widespread commentary about the rapper’s condition and actions.According to Complex, the boots have since been marketed as a piece of pop culture memorabilia, tied directly to one of the most unusual celebrity incidents of 2025. Whether the eBay item is officially authenticated remains unclear, but TMZ’s reporting and Complex’s confirmation link the footwear to the viral moment.Lil Nas X's arrest details confirmed by policeThe Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released a statement to Billboard on August 22, 2025, confirming that officers responded to reports of a naked man roaming Ventura Boulevard around 5:50 am PT on Thursday, August 21. Police said that “the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody.”Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, was handcuffed and transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for a “possible overdose.”Pop Base @PopBaseLINKTMZ reports that Lil Nas X was handcuffed and hospitalised after being spotted roaming LA at 4am in his underwear.According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records cited by Billboard, Lil Nas X was officially arrested at 6:10 am in North Hollywood and booked for a misdemeanor offense at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys at 11:22 am. The charge listed was “battery on a police officer.”A spokesperson for the LAPD told Billboard that the rapper could not be cited out due to the nature of the offense and would be required to appear before a judge before release.Complex added that the reason Lil Nas X was not immediately released, as is common for misdemeanor citations, was because the case was not categorized as a non-violent offense. Public information officer Charles Miller reiterated that the artist had charged at officers when they arrived on the scene.Bail hearing and detention statusAs of August 23, 2025, Lil Nas X remained in custody at the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail in Van Nuys, according to Complex, pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday, August 25, 2025. The delay was attributed to a backlog of other cases ahead of his in the system.The decision not to cite and release the rapper reflects the LAPD’s position that his actions involved violence, making it necessary for Lil Nas X to remain in custody until appearing before a judge. Billboard reported that the rapper’s representatives had not commented on the case by August 22, 2025.As reported by Billboard, the August 21 arrest came one day after Lil Nas X cleared his Instagram page, changed his display name to &quot;Queen Madeline,” and posted a series of unusual photos and teasers for new music. According to the report, these included images of the rapper in various costumes, as well as previews of tracks with collaborators Young Kio and Lil Jon.The incident also follows an earlier health issue- in April 2025, Lil Nas X revealed he had been hospitalized due to partial paralysis on the right side of his face. While he never disclosed a specific diagnosis, he later informed fans that his condition had improved and he had regained most facial movement.Complex noted that the event raised further concern after the rapper was transported to a hospital for what police described as a “possible overdose.” His condition at the hospital has not been publicly detailed.