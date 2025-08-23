Why was BigXthaPlug arrested? Rapper taken into custody amid album release celebrations

BigXthaPlug was arrested in Texas on Thursday night, August 21, for possession of marijuana and firearms. The arrest comes just a few hours after the release of his third studio album, I Hope You're Happy.
As per Fox4News, BigXthaPlug, whose real name is Xavier Landum, was stopped by officers for "not having a front license plate pulling out of Williams Chicken." He was then asked if he possessed any firearms, which he admitted to. He had two firearms and less than two ounces of marijuana.
Notably, Landum was also arrested in February this year for possession of marijuana in Arlington, Texas. On Thursday, he was taken to a Dallas County jail, where he appeared before a judge and was released after posting a bond. His attorney, Valerie Boston, told the reporters:
"We are going to work vigorously for our client. It is what it is. It's two misdemeanors. People are saying it's a felony and it's not."
Before his arrest, BigXthaPlug was scheduled to go to the Cash Cow bar in Deep Ellum to celebrate the release of his new album. Another similar celebration on Friday was also canceled.
BigXthaPlug on how an interview helped him release his new album
Xavier Landum gave an interview with Billboard in January this year, where he said that he had a country music project on the way. Now, in an interview on the New York Times' Podcast, published on August 14, he said that it was a lie. He said that he didn't have any projects on the way back then, but it inspired him to work on his new album.
BigXthaPlug said:
“I go and do a Billboard interview and I straight up say, ‘I got a country project on the way'. And I never had a country project on the way … I wasn’t thinking properly, they had just made me cry in the middle of the interview … We come back and I’m kinda trying to change the narrative, ‘I got a country project on the way.’ After I was like, ‘Damn.’"
He continued,
“I said that and my team was like, ‘You know you gotta do it now, right?’ Days later, You got Jelly Roll saying [he wants in on the album] and we getting demo after demo from all these other artists.”
In another interview with Rolling Stone, published in October 2024, he mentioned that he continues to push hard for his kids. After the release of his second studio album, Take Care, on October 11, 2024, he said:
“I done seen them [his kids] on the phone, but I been doing this promo sh*t for about a week and a half, so I ain’t physically been able to touch my kids. And [they’re] the only reason I’m doing it.”
BigXthaPlug has a son named Amar and a daughter, whose name hasn't been revealed yet.
Meanwhile, his new album, I Hope You're Happy, is out now. It features the likes of Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, Ink, Tucker Wetmore, Thomas Rhett, and Ella Langley across its 11 tracks.
