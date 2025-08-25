What was Lil Nas X charged with? Rapper reportedly facing years in prison after seen naked on Ventura Boulevard

Rapper Lil Nas X (originally named Montero Lamar Hill) has been charged with four counts of felony for charging police officials and resisting arrest after being spotted in his underwear in the streets of Los Angeles last week. He has not been granted bail so far and is facing several years in prison.On August 25, 2025, Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to four felony charges after being charged by the L.A. County District Attorney. The rapper is facing three counts of injuring a police officer and one count of resisting arrest. Nas was arrested on August 21 after being spotted walking only in his underwear on Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles at 4 am.The police claimed that they responded to a call about a man roaming around naked in the streets. When they approached the rapper, he allegedly charged at them and also resisted arrest. The officials alleged a possible drug overdose, and Nas was taken to a nearby hospital on the same day.Lil Nas X appeared in front of a judge and was arraigned at a Los Angeles court on Monday, August 25, although his bail has not been arranged yet. CBS reports that the rapper's bail is set at $75,000.Viral footage shows Lil Nas X roaming around near a Los Angeles hotel hours ahead of his arrestLil Nas X at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero (Image via Getty)In an exclusive clip obtained by TMZ and published on August 23, Lil Nas X was seen roaming around the premises of the Short Stories Hotel in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The surveillance clip was reportedly recorded around 15 hours before police took him into custody. It is worth noting that the clip showing Nas in his underwear, which eventually led to his arrest, was not the same as the one near the hotel, as per TMZ.The aforementioned video was recorded around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, August 20, and featured Lil Nas X walking into the hotel's courtyard. He sat in the hotel lobby, drank water, and was also spotted fanning himself. In this clip, the rapper was dressed in a shirt and jeans, a hat, and white cowboy boots. According to TMZ, sources at the Short Stories Hotel confirmed that Nas was not a guest there.Hours after this incident, clips of Lil Nas X walking in his white underwear and cowboy boots on Ventura Blvd. at around 4 am went viral online. This incident reportedly took place around seven miles from the Hollywood hotel. After spotting him naked and displaying alleged erratic behaviour, police approached him and detained him. He remained in jail for the weekend.Further news about the rapper's bail is awaited.Nas had previously opened up about going through a difficult time in the past few years. In a video shared through a fan's social media, he addressed the same.&quot;These last few years were pretty difficult for me. They have been pretty difficult for me. And I'm just now, like arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I'm doing. And I'm trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all,&quot; he said in the video.In other news, Nas is expected to drop his second studio album, Dreamboy, later this year. His first studio album, Montero, was released in September 2021. He has also won two Grammy Awards for his 2019 viral hit track, Old Town Road.Stay tuned for more updates.