Lil Nas X released from jail on bail after pleading not guilty to 4 felony charges including battery with injury on a police officer

Lil Nas X was released from jail on bail on Monday, August 25, as reported by People magazine. Recently, he faced four felony charges and was arrested on Thursday, August 21, in Los Angeles.For the unversed, Lil Nas X was taken into custody on Ventura Boulevard in LA. It happened after the authorities responded to calls of a nude man in the street, who reportedly turned out to be the rapper.He was charged with four felonies, including three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. According to the police, the artist was also briefly hospitalized on suspicion of a drug overdose.As per The Guardian, he appeared in front of a judge on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to all four charges. After remaining in custody for three days, he was released on $75,000 bail.He is now required to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week, as per the terms of the bail. The rapper will have a preliminary hearing on September 15. If convicted, he could face around five years in prison.Also Read: What was Lil Nas X charged with? Rapper reportedly facing years in prison after seen naked on Ventura BoulevardLil Nas X's attorneys on charges against their client and drug allegationsLil Nas X at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals (Image via Getty)A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said that Lil Nas X allegedly faced a drug overdose at the time of the incident. He was even taken to a hospital after the arrest. However, his attorney, Christy O' Connor, mentioned that the test results may be pending, and hence, it was too early to comment. She also said in the court, as reported by Associated Press:“Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life. Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”Before the bail was confirmed on Monday, another attorney on the rapper's team, Drew Findling said:&quot;He’s never been in trouble for a split second in his existence, we’re not going to let one little event change the trajectory of his amazing life.&quot; (via The Hollywood Reporter)Findling continued:&quot;There’s no way to have a sense of what happened this immediately, but we’re going to look into it and do the right thing. Anybody that has kids, you hear about things like this all the time. Don't forget, he's 26 years old. It's not unusual for something like this to happen, particularly when you have the pressure of being recognized internationally like him&quot;.The music artist's father, Robert Stafford, also opened up on meeting his son just after his arrest and said that he was doing well. He stated:“We said shed tears, we shed laughter, but he’s in great spirits. God is good all the time. Keep him in your prayers.”Meanwhile, Lil Nas X had been struggling with health issues lately, as he mentioned via an Instagram post in April 2025 that he had facial paralysis. He also had to cancel some of his concerts due to the same reason.The two-time Grammy Award winner is also scheduled to release his album titled Dreamboy later this year. He dropped an EP named Days Before Dreamboy in March 2025.Also Read: &quot;Basically weaponizing who he is and what he represents for clout&quot; - Wayno says Lil Nas X is a disgrace to the name &quot;Nas&quot;