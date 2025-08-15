Inside the real-life relationships of the Jersey Shore cast

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in 2018, brought together the original cast of MTV's hit reality TV series, reliving their glory days while taking up residence in a swanky Miami Beach townhouse. The series has been running for eight seasons, and the finale episode of season 8 just came out on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

While there is still no information on whether there's going to be a season 9, the cast has been giving fans updates on their lives for the past eight seasons. A lot has changed since their Jersey Shore days, as many of them have gotten married and started their own families.

From Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi getting married, to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's rekindled romance and marriage, here is the inside look at the Jersey Shore castmates' real-life loves and their relationships.

Inside the Jersey Shore cast's real-life relationships

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi married Jionni LaValle

Jionni LaValle and Snooki (Image via Hubert Boesl/ Getty Images)

The couple have been married since November 2014 after meeting each other at the nightclub Karma while she was filming for Jersey Shore season 3.

In an interview on Larry King Now in 2018, Snooki admitted that while she found LaValle "cute," she didn't see him as a forever kind of guy at first, adding that she thought he would just "do for tonight."

Since then, he appeared with her in the MTV series from seasons 3 to 6, as well as in other spinoff shows. They now have three kids together.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino rekindled his romance and married Lauren Pesce

Before he starred in the MTV reality TV series, Mike Sorrento had already met Lauren Pesce in 2005. However, their romance came to a halt when he started filming for the series in 2009.

After the original show wrapped up in 2013, they found their way back to each other, and five years later, they tied the knot. They are also parents to three kids now.

Deena Nicole Cortese married Chris Buckner

The pair first met in 2011 in Italy shortly after wrapping up filming for Jersey Shore season 4, and fans will recognize Buckner as Cortese's boyfriend in seasons 5 and 6 of the MTV series.

After five years of dating, they got engaged, and in 2017, their castmates attended their wedding at a winery in New Jersey. The Buckners are now a party of four after welcoming two sons in 2019 and 2021.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello

JWoww and Zack Carpinello (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

JWoww was previously married to Roger Matthews, and they divorced in 2018. However, during their 2015 wedding, she met Zack Clayton Carpinello, who is now her fiancé. She told E! News in 2019 that Carpinello is the brother of one of her best friends, whom she brought to JWoww's wedding as her plus one.

JWoww and Carpinello started dating after she got divorced from Matthews and popped the question in 2021 during her birthday. They don't have kids together, but she shared a daughter and a son with her ex-husband.

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola is engaged to Justin May

The pair started dating in 2021, and in April 2024, Sammi Giancola shared a life update on Instagram, saying that she got engaged the month before. May, a former bouncer, appeared with his fianceé on the spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

They are going to be a family of three very soon as they are expecting their first baby in August this year.

Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio is dating Nikki Hall

Besides starring in the original and the spinoff MTV series, Pauly D also joined A Double Shot at Love with his Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guadagnino in hopes of finding the one. There, he met Nikki Hall, but they didn't start dating until she returned to the MTV dating show in season 2 in 2020.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is now streaming on Paramount+.

