Love Is Blind UK season 2: Complete list of cast members explored

Love Is Blind UK season 2 premiered on August 13, 2025, on Netflix, introducing 30 singles from across the United Kingdom and Ireland. These singles are on a bold quest to find lasting love, without seeing each other first. This season brings together participants ranging from ages 26 to 37, including a dating app creator, a gaming entrepreneur, and a DJ.

Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the UK edition of Love Is Blind follows the same globally popular format: singles forming emotional connections inside “pods,” getting engaged without seeing each other, then meeting face-to-face before moving in together and navigating everyday challenges.

This season of Love Is Blind UK has its hopeless romantics, adrenaline seekers, career-focused daters, and those who’ve been burned in the past but are ready to try again. Whether they find “the one” or face heartbreak, each cast member is stepping into the pods ready to take a leap of faith.

Hosts and cast of Love Is Blind UK season 2

Matt and Emma Willis as the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards (Image via Getty)

To guide the couples, Matt and Emma Willis will return as co-hosts on Love Is Blind UK. Matt Willis is a musician and co-founder of the pop band Busted, while Emma Willis is a broadcaster and former Big Brother presenter. They have been married since 2008 and share three kids together.

The latest season of Love IS Blind UK features a mix of personalities and backstories that span from small-town daters to high-profile professionals. Some singles seek partners who share traditional family values, while others want adventure or a complete change from their usual “type.” Below are the singles heading into the pods:

The men of Love Is Blind UK season 2

1) Jack

Jack (Image via Netflix Tudum)

33 years old and an app creator from London, Jack is ready to find love on Love Is Blind UK season 2. After surviving a cancer scare, he now wants to slow down from his tech ventures and find someone to share life’s precious moments with. His Instagram handle is @jackrogers7, a private account, leaving him quite mysterious.

2) Charlie

Charlie (Image via Netflix Tudum)

28-year-old Charlie is an electrical engineer from Essex. A former party boy, Charlie has previously struggled to escape the friend zone and is now excited to be on Love Is Blind UK season 2, seeking a more mature relationship after healing from a breakup. Charlie loves the outdoors and values family, as seen on his Instagram handle @charlie_antony1.

3) Javen

Javen (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Javen is 28 and works as a health coach from Kent. A former pro soccer player hoping to break old dating patterns and find a genuine connection, Javen wishes to find someone who fits with his Jamaican family values. He often posts inspirational content for his followers on his Instagram handle @javenspalmer.

4) Demola

Demola (Image via Netflix Tudum)

30 and a financial analyst from Essex, Demola is an old-fashioned romantic who has been marriage-minded since childhood, hoping to find a deep connection after an eight-year relationship ended. He posts about his jiu-jitsu accomplishments on his Instagram handle @demolaayilara14.

5) Billy

Billy (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Billy is a 35-year-old army physical trainer from Bangor, Northern Ireland. Divorced after a whirlwind romance, Billy is still a big believer in marriage and wants a partner who loves family life (and his dog Ollie) on Love Is Blind UK season 2. A fitness enthusiast, Billy’s Instagram handle @billy_jervis_jnr is packed with gym content and outdoor workouts.

6) James

James (Image via Netflix Tudum)

James is 36 and a real estate manager and DJ from Skegness. A devoted dad of two, he is looking for a partner who fits into his family and shares his dream of having more kids. James loves to travel, as is evident from his posts on his Instagram handle @jamesclarky_.

7) Chris

Chris (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Chris is 33 and a project manager from Sussex. A self-proclaimed numbers nerd, he hopes to meet a funny, animal-loving, family-oriented woman to help solve the equation for lasting love on Love Is Blind UK season 2. Chris also loves to travel, spend time with his friends and family, as seen on his Instagram handle @cobyrne5.

8) Tom

Tom (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Tom is 35 and a retired pub landlord from London. He believes deep conversations are the best part of falling in love and wants to foster kids with his future spouse. Tom loves the outdoors and enjoys working on and running marathons, as seen on his Instagram handle @tom.jackson88.

9) Jordan

Jordan (Image via Netflix Tudum)

29-year-old Jordan is a life engineer from Bristol. He lives with his mom but is looking for his own family and a lasting marriage as he approaches 30. Fans can follow Jordan at @pugs.94 on Instagram.

10) Kal

Kal (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Kal is 31, a gym owner from Wigan, and determined to break his “one-year relationship curse” and find a partner for the long run. Kal also loves soccer, travelling, and spending time with his family, as evident from his Instagram handle @kaleemxpasha.

11) Kieran

Kieran (Image via Netflix Tudum)

A gaming entrepreneur from London, 28-year-old Keiran has been on Forbes 30 Under 30 and is a Mensa member who’s ready to find the ultimate “final boss” in love, aka marriage. His love for tech and the outdoors is evident from his Instagram handle @kieranhdarby.

12) Patrick

Patrick (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Patrick is 33, a human design coach from London. Guided by his spleen (literally) to know when he’s met the right woman, he’s looking for magnetic attraction and emotional connection on Love Is Blind UK season 2. Patrick loves to travel and often posts about his adventures on his Instagram handle @projectorpatrick.

13) Ross B

Ross B (Image via Netflix)

Ross B is 32 and a builder from Dunstable. A former military man and a rom-com enthusiast, he is searching for a partner to share grand gestures and everyday friendship with. Ross B loves to play golf and work out, as evident on his Instagram handle @rossbfrd.

14) Ross M

Ross M (Image via Netflix Tudum)

30-year-old Ross M owns a barber shop in Cheshire. Once burned by love, Ross M hopes to find someone he can be completely himself with on Love Is Blind UK season 2. His Instagram posts have his clients' cuts displayed, as well as glimpses of his life. Find him at @rossmillington1.

15) Jed

Jed (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Jed is 31 and a configuration manager from Essex. Close to his big Lebanese family, Jed’s ready to move from being the “10th wheel” in his friend group to finding his future wife on Love Is Blind UK season 2. Jed loves football and family. Fans can follow him on Instagram at @jedchouman.

The women of Love Is Blind UK season 2

1) Yolanda

Yolanda (Image via Netflix Tudum)

26-year-old Yolanda is a specialist occupational therapist from Hampshire. The youngest cast member, she is looking for a partner as adventurous as she is. Yolanda has a limited number of posts on her Instagram handle @simply_yolandita, but she enjoys travelling and exploring with her friends.

2) Bardha

Bardha (Image via Netflix Tudum)

32-year-old Bardha works as a sales and marketing director in London. Having called off a past engagement, she now wants a confident man unafraid of her ambition. Bardha’s Instagram has a limited number of posts, but fans can follow her on @praddz.

3) Ashleigh

Ashleigh (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Ashleigh is 30 and a cabin crew manager from Surrey. Nicknamed “Combat Barbie,” she loves a man in uniform and is seeking an emotional connection beyond her fast-paced career. Her Instagram handle @ashleighberryy displays her flexibility and all the places she has been to.

4) Amy

Amy (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Hailing from Brecon, Wales, Amy is 33 years old and a primary school teacher. Family-oriented, she is ready to meet someone who shares her dream of having children on Love Is Blind UK season 2. Amy spends time with family and friends and enjoys travelling. Her Instagram handle is @amyjanevs.

5) Christine

Christine (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Christine is 35 and works as an HR operations lead from Athlacca, Republic of Ireland. Known for her likeness to Friends’ Monica, she wants a family-oriented partner. Her Instagram handle @christineh12489 is filled with posts of her with her friends and family.

6) Laurie

Laurie (Image via Netflix Tudum)

37-year-old Laurie is an interior stylist from London. Done with dating younger men, Laurie wants a serious relationship that honors her heritage, and she’s hoping she can find someone like that on Love Is Blind UK season 2. She posts about her daily routine along with inspirational posts on her Instagram handle @llauriemariee.

7) Holly

Holly (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Holly is 30 and works as a private chef in London. Having delayed finding love long enough, she is ready to mix romance into her life with someone who is driven and emotionally available. Holly loves posting about food and recipes on her Instagram handle @hollyjkingdon.

8) Sophie

Sophie (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Sophie is 28 and has been working as a senior commercial manager in Manchester. Feisty but guarded, she’s waiting for someone who can break down her walls. Sophie often posts about her travels on her Instagram handle @slw.3.

9) Danielle

Danielle (Image via Netflix Tudum)

33-year-old Danielle is an estate agent from Portsmouth. Looking for a grounded, hardworking man with ambition after a string of heartbreaks, she is ready to find love on Love Is Blind UK season 2. Danielle posts glimpses of her life on her Instagram handle @imdaniellekelly.

10) Loll

Loll (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Loll is 31 and an account manager from Bedfordshire. A social butterfly inspired by her grandparents’ 70-year marriage, she hopes to find everlasting love. Loll is fond of spending time with her friends and family, as seen from her Instagram handle @lollsturgess.

11) Megan

Megan (Image via Netflix Tudum)

A 28-year-old dancer/fitness instructor from London, Megan wants a partner on Love Is Blind UK season 2 who supports her career and shares her dream of starting a family. On her Instagram handle @meganjupp, Megan posts dance routines, concerts she has been to, and other adventures.

12) Sarover

Sarover (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Sarover is 29 and is a medical company owner from Buckinghamshire. She is ready for love after focusing on her career despite past dating disasters. Her Instagram handle @saroveraujla is filled with videos of workout tips for her followers.

13) Katisha

Katisha (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Katisha is 31 and works as a nanny and makeup artist from Dumfries. Eldest of seven, she’s seeking a husband and long-term commitment on Love Is Blind UK season 2. Katisha posts glimpses of her life, including her travels, on her Instagram handle @katkinson1.

14) Tara

Tara (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Tara is 33 and a café owner from Wicklow, Republic of Ireland. A fortune teller predicted that she would be engaged by September, and now she’s seeing if fate is in the pods on Love Is Blind UK. Tara loves the outdoors, as seen through her Instagram handle @tarakmason.

15) Aanu

Aanu (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Aanu is a 29-year-old singer from Essex. Tired of “commitment-phobic” men, she’s looking for love on Love Is Blind UK that will hit all the right notes. Her Instagram handle @aanumusic is filled with videos of her singing and other travel adventures.

Watch episodes 1 to 4 of Love Is Blind UK season 2, now streaming on Netflix.

