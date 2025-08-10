“A lot more free”- Perfect Match star Freddie compares the show to Love is Blind

Perfect Match season 3, episodes 7 to 9, were released on August 8, 2025. They saw the dynamics of the villa shake a little when the men and the women split up to meet new singles. Several men indulged with the new entrants during their time away, upsetting their original partners.

Freddie and Madison's relationship got stronger after the latter was separated from Freddie and sent on a date. They both hailed from different versions of Love is Blind, a show where the contestants went expecting to find a life partner. Freddie and Madison's commitment-centric ideologies drew them closer and sustained their bond.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Freddie stated the differences between Perfect Match and Love is Blind.

"Both were amazing sort of experiences, but this one[Perfect Match] was a lot more free and sort of fun," Freddie said.

What Perfect Match season 3 star Freddie said about his experience of the show

When the interviewer asked Freddie how his experience of the show was, he said that he hadn't watched the show before shooting it, so it was a bit of a gamble. He agreed with what his co-star Louis had said moments ago and stated that the show was about growing and learning about oneself.

"Of course it was fun. It was totally different to Love is Blind," he stated.

He explained that while Perfect Match was more enjoyable and thrilling, Love is Blind was "very heavy". He said it was fun because of the challenge aspect of it and the phase where they got to know their partners. He added that it was a lot more easygoing and chill.

While Freddie was talking to the interviewer, Louis pulled Ollie's ear, who was sitting in front of him. Ollie didn't know who did it, so he asked them what was going on. Louis said it wasn't him, and the boys burst out laughing.

What else happened on the Perfect Match season 3 interview?

In the interview, AD divulged details on how she and Ollie were preparing for their upcoming child. She said that she would buy new baby clothes every time she went to the store, while Ollie said he was researching and getting to know everything about babies and was also making his daughter a "nest".

Ollie and AD (Image via Instagram/@ollie1sutherland)

Ollie also stated that having a wedding on their plate at a time when they were expecting a baby was hard, but those were "good stressors". The interviewer then asked the girls what made them okay with dating on reality TV. Lucy joked that they were mentally unstable, adding that it made the dating process quicker.

AD said she agreed to date again on TV because she needed redemption.

"I just needed something chill, something fun. I wanted to be hot and not crying all the time. So I was like, Perfect Match might give me that," she added.

Louis said that this time on the show, he wanted to find the one he could match with perfectly. He said his former show, Too Hot to Handle, was different because there, they only had to test if they could practice restraint against their partners. In Perfect Match, however, their partnerships were tested based on different challenges, and he learned a lot from that.

The finale episode of Perfect Match season 3 will be released on August 15, 2025.

