Perfect Match season 3: Freddie and Madison’s relationship explored

Episodes 7 to 9 of Perfect Match season 3 were released on August 8, 2025. Episode 7 saw the men and the women of the villa splitting up to meet new singles, then reuniting with the rest of the cast. Episode 8 saw the aftermath of the singles mixer and a reshuffling of some partnerships. Episode 9 documented the couples participating in a challenge and two participants going on new dates. All three episodes didn't cover much of Freddie and Madison because they were the most secure couple of the season. Madison came from Love is Blind, while Freddie was a part of Love is Blind UK. Unlike other dating shows, Love is Blind had people come to the show to get married. Their commitment-centric ideologies matched on Perfect Match season 3, and their pairing sustained. Freddie and Madison were separated when a twist ousted the former out of the villa, but after he returned, he matched with Madison again in episode 8. What happened between Freddie and Madison on Perfect Match season 3? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe recent episode 7 of Perfect Match season 3 saw Freddie and Madison meeting after the latter was sent on dates with Jalen and Ray. They met at the men's mixer and hugged each other as soon as they saw each other. Freddie said it was good to see her because he was wondering if she would be there. &quot;Madison looks amazing, but there's a little bit inside of me that is feeling a bit anxious,&quot; he said in a Perfect Match confessional. He felt anxious because he didn't know how Madison was feeling. That was because he hadn't spoken to her since they were separated in the previous episode. He hoped that she still felt the same about him and that she hadn't found a better connection with somebody else. When they sat down, Madison filled him in, saying, when she went on a date, she turned around and saw two men. She said there was Jalen from Too Hot to Handle, and she thought he was a good option because she liked his energy. She said that she explored her chances because she was in a situation where she had to lean into the experience. Freddie from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@freddieppowell)&quot;But at the same time, I know how I feel. At no point did I ever waver from how I felt about you,&quot; she confessed. Reflecting on the time when she went on a date with Freddie, Madison said she had felt so connected that she knew Freddie was the one for her. She remembered that she had told herself that if it wasn't for Freddie, the experience wasn't for her. Freddie said he felt the same way and told her that he missed her. He came to a Perfect Match confessional to say that Madison's narration came with a sense of relief because she withstood the test of time. He acknowledged the fact that she went on a date and matched with somebody else, yet remained loyal to him. He thought that said a lot about their connection. &quot;We're strong, we're committed to each other. So yeah, I feel really positive right now,&quot; he added. In the next episode, the two of them matched back with each other. The finale episode of Perfect Match season 3 will be released on August 15, 2025.