Casting process, Brianna's iconic look, and new music: Building the Band's 3QUENCY shares their journey

Building the Band, Netflix's music competition, wrapped up its debut season on July 23, 2025. It saw 3QUENCY, an all-girl group composed of Wennely, Brianna, and Nori, become the winners of the series hosted by AJ McLean. In an August 10, 2025, interview with Front Row Live Ent., the members of 3QUENCY looked back on their casting calls, discussed Brianna's statement look, and new music.The singers each had their unique journeys into the show. While Nori was scouted by a casting director after she quit school and was looking for a job, Wennely came in contact with someone similar after she auditioned for a different show. Brianna, on the other hand, had experience with singing reality shows and was pitched the idea of Building the Band.Later in the interview, Brianna shared the story behind her statement, wave eye makeup, and her teammates' reactions to it. The girls also delved into their musical journey, discussing new songs and music videos, as well as collaborative work with producer Tommy Brown and singer Sevyn Streeter.Building the Band's 3QUENCY expresses excitement about releasing new music, convinced it will be worth it3QUENCY from Building the Band (Image via Instagram/@3quencyofficial)While sharing how each landed on Building the Band, Wennely revealed that she had auditioned for a different TV show a few years ago, whose casting director reached out to her through Instagram for the Netflix series.Wennely recalled being told that the competition would be like the &quot;musical version&quot; of Love is Blind, where they would have to form a group sight unseen. She eventually agreed to give it a try because she liked the show's concept.As for Brianna, she was contacted by a casting agent, who tried to convince her not to give up on the &quot;reality circuit.&quot; The Building the Band contestant had previously participated in shows like The Voice and American Idol, and wanted to exit the circle.However, the agent convinced her to consider the Netflix series after explaining the show's premise to her. Moreover, Brianna added that her main objective in doing the show was to honor her late grandmother, who loved bands. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNori, on the other hand, applied for roles in musicals and other shows during the gap year she took while in college. It was then that she was contacted by a casting agent, who thought Nori would be a &quot;star.&quot;Brianna was then asked about the story behind her eye makeup look, to which she replied that it all started because she wanted to stand out and be a &quot;legend.&quot; Consequently, the Building the Band contestant started exploring with makeup and accessories, hoping to become someone's idol.&quot;One day I was doing the comic book sleep Zs out of my eyeliner, and I was like, 'Oh my god, it's so cute. Kind of looks like an audiowave.' And then I was like, 'An audiowave superhero mask?!&quot; she explained.With that, Brianna finalized her eye look, saying she had done research to ensure she was not overstepping anything. Her bandmates chimed in, stating that it was the first thing they noticed about Brianna and were immediately drawn to. As a result, they used her makeup look as an inspiration to decide their group's name.3QUENCY (Image via Instagram/@3quencyofficial)When questioned about future projects and the content on their Instagram page with Tommy and Sevyn, the Building the Band group confirmed that they were working on new songs and music videos. The bandmates requested fans to be patient, assuring them the songs would soon be released.The group also discussed the possibility of working on a Latin album, as Spanish-speaking Wennely mentioned how both Nori and Brianna had started taking Spanish lessons.On another note, they stated that their music was a collaborative project with Tommy and Sevyn, whose creative skills they appreciated. With that said, 3QUENCY members mentioned that they were excited to share their music with fans as it would be &quot;so tea.&quot;Building the Band is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.