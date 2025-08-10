  • home icon
What happened to Midnight Til Morning after their appearance on Building the Band?

By Raina Saha
Modified Aug 10, 2025 00:10 GMT
Midnight Til Morning from Building the Band (Image via Instagram/@midnighttilmorning_)
Midnight Til Morning from Building the Band (Image via Instagram/@midnighttilmorning_)

Midnight Til Morning was one of the participating bands on Netflix's singing reality show, Building the Band. Although they did not win, they managed to finish the competition series in fourth place and establish themselves beyond the show. As of August 2025, the band remains intact, with all members focused on making music.

According to updates on their official Instagram handle, @midnighttilmorning_, Midnight Til Morning has not only released two debut singles but is also set to go on tour later this year. Comprised of Conor Smith, Mason Watts, Shane Appell, and Zach Newbould, the boy band is active on social media, updating fans with the latest news.

While on the show, the Building the Band group found itself in the bottom two week after week. The singers were saved by the judges twice, but they eventually got eliminated after being pitted against Iconyx, formerly known as Soulidified, in episode 9.

Since their appearance on the show, they have dedicated themselves to finding a footing in the music industry. Midnight Til Morning has also gained popularity among fans, with over 196K followers on Instagram and 175K on TikTok at the time of writing.

Building the Band group Midnight Til Morning released their official merchandise after their appearance on the Netflix show

The members of Midnight Til Morning initially started as solo singer/songwriters. In an interview with Tudum by Netflix, published on August 7, 2025, Zach went so far as to admit that he was using the show's platform to chase his "solo stuff." However, things changed when he got out of the booth and interacted with the rest of his team members.

"The moment we actually met each other, I was like, 'D*mn, this is actually going to be something,'" he said.
It was not the only setback the group faced on Building the Band. Conor, at one point in the competition, sparked a romantic connection with co-star Alison Ogden. He became so invested in the connection that he prioritized that over his bandmates. Looking back at the incident, Conor told Tudum that it made them even stronger, as they vowed to communicate more from then on.

Midnight Til Morning (Image via Instagram/@midnighttilmorning_)
Midnight Til Morning (Image via Instagram/@midnighttilmorning_)

Despite the hurdles and their journey on Building the Band, Midnight Til Morning continues to work together as a band. Mason confirmed that shortly after they wrapped up filming, they flew to Australia and got to work.

"We were in Sydney for about a month in the studio together," he stated.

Not only is the band working on music, but they also have a tour coming up later this year. It starts in Orlando, Florida, on October 9 and will continue until November 16, with dates in the United States and Canada. Later in November, they will head to Australia, performing in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

The Building the Band contestants also released their official merchandise, which is available on the Midnight Til Morning shop (midnighttilmorningshop). They offer a variety of items, including three types of T-shirts, their official clock hoodie, a cap, and two kinds of tote bags. The prices of the products range from $20 to $54.

Midnight Til Morning (Image via Instagram/@midnighttilmorning_)
Midnight Til Morning (Image via Instagram/@midnighttilmorning_)

On August 6, 2025, Midnight Til Morning released their debut singles, Bye and Ghost of Us. They have 294,670 and 224,208 listens, respectively, on Spotify at the time of publishing. In a July 25 Instagram post, the band shared the news of the debut single, saying:

"Since BTB we’ve been busy boys writing, recording, rehearsing and we promise this is just the beginning! Bye was the very first song we recorded together and it felt like the perfect introduction to our true sound."

The Building the Band group told Tudum that fans can expect a mix of genres as the bandmates want to keep their individual "stylistic flairs" in the music they create. Consequently, their music will have a "cool pop/rock/country style that nobody else has right now."

Moreover, they aim to write songs that will make people "feel seen" and be "something that's immortal."

Building the Band is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

Edited by Raina Saha
