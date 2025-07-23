  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Which songs did 3QUENCY perform in episode 9 of Building the Band? Details explored

Which songs did 3QUENCY perform in episode 9 of Building the Band? Details explored

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 23, 2025 14:53 GMT
3QUENCY from Building the Band (Image via Instagram/@3quencyofficial)
3QUENCY from Building the Band (Image via Instagram/@3quencyofficial)

Netflix's Building the Band released episodes 8-10 on July 23, 2025. In episode 9, titled The Pressure Is On, the bands performed before a live audience and the judges for a spot in the finale. Among the groups was 3QUENCY, who presented their renditions of Billie Eilish's Bad Guy and Brandy's Have You Ever in episode 9 of the music competition.

Ad

The group survived two eliminations and eventually secured a seat in the finale alongside Iconyx, formerly known as Soulidified, and SZN4. Both the judges and the live audience appreciated their performances, applauding and cheering them on. Despite the technical struggles and pressure of the competition, 3QUENCY managed to outperform their competitors and advance.

Hosted by Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and judged by Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and the late Liam Payne, Building the Band episode 9 saw 3QUENCY overcome vocal issues and other obstacles to move into the finale and compete for the winner's title and the $500,000 cash prize.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What did the judges of Building the Band say about 3QUENCY's performances in episode 9?

Ad

Comprised of Nori, Brianna, and Wennely, 3QUENCY was the first band to perform in the opening scenes of episode 9 of Building the Band. However, before they stepped on stage, 23-year-old Nori confessed that her voice was not at its full potential as she was down with vocal issues. She feared that she would let her team down by being unable to hit the notes.

Nori knew one "hoarse" note could cost her group the chance of winning the competition. As a result, she wanted to give it her best shot while hoping to succeed.

Ad

However, contrary to her worries, the judges and the studio audience reacted positively to their performance of Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. When their performance concluded, AJ asked the ladies for their thoughts, and Wennely said:

"I just feel like we've worked so hard, practiced so much. Restless nights, nights where we couldn't even sing anymore. And I just feel like what we left out here was worth it in the very end."
Ad
Ad

Kelly complimented 3QUENCY's showcase of range, but mentioned that they could have tweaked certain parts to make the song their own. Building the Band mentor Nicole confessed that she was pleasantly surprised by how well the girls danced on stage, while Liam noted that it was "a huge performance" before adding that the audience was on their feet during the set.

For their second act of the night, 3QUENCY decided to take on Have You Ever by Brandy. With the stakes higher than before, the girls pushed their limits to ensure they delivered a foolproof act.

Ad

They met with Kelly during rehearsals, when Nori confided that she was unsure about her parts in the set. Kelly advised her not to let the anxiety overwhelm her and focus only on the present. With a renewed motivation, 3QUENCY stepped on stage to perform one last time before the finale.

Ad

While reviewing their act, Kelly commended 3QUENCY's growth but stated that it was not the best song choice. However, she encouraged them to do more ballads and slower tempo records because she believed they could handle it.

"Individually, amazing voices, but the way you guys come together, we've seen people come and go in this competition so far, 'cause they haven't got what you have got. The way you stepped forward and approached the stage, it was your stage," Liam remarked.
Ad

Nicole was equally impressed, calling the performance "tasteful" and "classy." Although she mentioned that there was room for improvement, she was pleased with their journey thus far.

3QUENCY, based on the votes from the audience, advanced to the finale, where they were declared winners of Building the Band.

Building the Band is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications