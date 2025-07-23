  • home icon
  • Who is the winner of Building the Band? Details explored

Who is the winner of Building the Band? Details explored

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 23, 2025 08:22 GMT
3QUENCY from Building the Band (Image via Instagram/@3quencyofficial)
3QUENCY from Building the Band (Image via Instagram/@3quencyofficial)

Building the Band released its finale, titled The Finals, on July 23, 2025, during which 3QUENCY was declared the winner of the musical reality show. Their opponent, SZN4, finished in second place, while Iconyx, formerly known as Soulidified, the third finalist of the night, was eliminated by the panelists earlier in the episode.

Comprised of members Nori, Brianna, and Wennely, 3QUENCY celebrated their victory as they not only walked away with the winner's crown but also the $500,000 prize money. When Host AJ McLean asked the girl group what the prize meant to them, Brianna said that it would help them build their future as it was a "life-changing amount of money."

She suggested using the money to make an album or go on tour before mentioning that the feeling was "crazy." Building the Band panelist and mentor Nicole Scherzinger congratulated and praised the group's hard work, focus, and dedication. The late singer and judge, Liam Payne, echoed a similar sentiment, saying he was proud of their journey.

The third panelist, Kelly Rowland, shared a piece of advice for the winners, urging them to work hard, be humble, and have fun.

Which songs did 3QUENCY perform in the finale of Building the Band?

For the first round of the finale, 3QUENCY decided to perform Have Mercy by Chlöe. While preparing for their set, Wennely said that the song would allow them to show "both aspects of vocals and choreography." Although it was a "huge risk" to sing Have Mercy, 3QUENCY was determined to push their limits and impress the judges.

During the rehearsals, the girls received a surprise visit from their mothers, who encouraged them and commended their journey on the series thus far.

3QUENCY's performance earned a standing ovation from the judges of Building the Band. Kelly loved how she could hear each member's voices throughout the set, complimenting them for delivering a noteworthy performance. Nicole expressed a similar sentiment, saying:

"Yo, that was the performance we all needed tonight."
The Building the Band panelist pointed out that their act was worthy of being at an "award show." Liam chimed in, admitting that the girls made him "hot." That aside, he applauded their growth and evolution as singers.

Based on their act, 3QUENCY advanced to the last stage of the finale, where they battled against SZN4 for the winner's title. While SZN4 decided to perform Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, 3QUENCY presented their rendition of Mariah Carey's Always Be My Baby.

While reviewing 3QUENCY's last act on Building the Band, Kelly said:

"I feel like there's something really special and magical about the number three. It's all about blending voices and energy. And should you want the magic to stay there, the magic is you, okay?"
Nicole was equally impressed by their performance and the group's chemistry, saying the band was "built." She believed that the three of them were meant to be together. Liam praised 3QUENCY's efforts and movements on stage, complimenting them for not faltering at all.

With the performances out of the way, the panelists deliberated on who to declare the winner. While Nicole stated that SZN4 had "the edge" on 3QUENCY, she could not overlook the latter's growth. Kelly and Liam were equally torn about their final verdict.

However, after much thought, they announced 3QUENCY as the winners of season 1 of Building the Band.

Building the Band is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

Edited by Raina Saha
