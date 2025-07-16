"It's definitely gut-wrenching" - Building The Band star Mandy gets emotional on getting eliminated after failing to form a band 

Building the Band episode 5 premiered on Netflix on July 16, 2025. It continued from the chlihanger from the last episode, where Alison had to choose between forming a trio band with either Mandy and Cece or Haley and Elise. It was a hard decision for Alison as she wasn't sure which team she wanted to pick, knowing that the other team would get eliminated from the competition. Ultimately, she decided to form a band with Haley and Elise.

Mandy, who was very excited to form a band and advance in the competition, tried her best to convince Alison to join her team. But when she heard that Alison wasn't picking them, she got emotional at the thought of leaving the show, describing the feeling as "gut-wrenching" and "tough."

"To sit there, knowing that I put my best foot forward, and I said and did everything I could, just to be left in the dust, it's definitely gut-wrenching, and it's tough," she shared in her confessional.

Building the Band invited 50 singers to take part in a unique music experiment. Through the show, these contestants got the chance to form one of six bands based on chemistry and talent, without seeing each other.

Each contestant was given their own sound booth. One by one, the contestants performed on stage as the rest of the contestants analyzed their singing through their respective sound booths and gave a like if they wanted that contestant on their team.

During episode 1, Alison’s performance earned her over 16 likes. After connecting with several Building The Band participants who wanted her on their team, she narrowed her options down to forming a band with either Mandy and Cece or Haley and Elise.

By the end of episode 4, five bands had already been formed, with only one group remaining. Considering that only a little time was left, Mandy shared in her confessional that while she was worried, she was excited to lock in her band.

During a group conversation with Alison and Cece, the Building The Band contestant reminded them that this was their final conversation and that they had to make a final decision. She emphasized that she was ready to team up with them before hitting the button to finalize her choice.

Cece followed her in excitement and pressed the button to give a green light from her side. However, at the start of episode 5, Alison shared in her confessional that she was still unsure as to who she wanted to form a band with.

"I have two bands right now, Haley and Elise or Mandy and Cece, but I will personally be sending two people home if I do not pick them. 'Cause, far as forming bands goes, there's just one place left in the competition. I am not quite sure which way to go. I feel like the fate of four people is in my hands," the Building The Band star shared in her confessional.

In the end, Alison decided to team up with Haley and Elise. She apologized to Mandy and Cece, telling them that she felt more gravitated towards the other team, so she decided to turn them down.

The Building the Band star later had a group conversation with Haley and Elise and locked in a trio band with them. The three later performed together and met face to face for the first time.

Building the Band episodes 1 to 7 are available on Netflix.

