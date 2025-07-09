Building The Band release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Netflix is set to release a non-traditional music reality show format with its new original series, Building the Band, premiering on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. This competition introduces aspiring musicians from performance groups based solely on vocal compatibility, without ever seeing one another during the initial selection process.

Ad

Through this "blind audition" model, the show emphasizes pure musicality, chemistry, and a sense of instinct. AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys hosts the show and features an acclaimed judging panel consisting of Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and the late Liam Payne, whose filmed auditions became his final television appearance.

With Payne’s family fully supporting the project, Building the Band is both a competitive series and a heartfelt tribute to the singer’s legacy. The official synopsis of the show emphasizes the importance of chemistry in forming the ideal band.

Ad

Trending

The synopsis reads:

“All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play?”

Throughout 10 episodes, the show follows contestants in individual vocal booths moving through rehearsal, performance, and judgment, ultimately forming 6 new music groups.

Where to watch: Building the Band

Building the Band will be available exclusively on Netflix on July 9, 2025, and will stream in all regions where the platform operates. The global release was confirmed by Netflix’s official press releases, ensuring that the audience in any part of the world can follow the episode-by-episode process.

Ad

Ad

Building the Band is available on all standard Netflix plans in the United States. As of July 2025, the entry-level ad-supported tier will be priced at $7.99/month, whereas ad-free tiers can go up to $22.99/month based on the video quality and the maximum number of simultaneous streams supported.

How many episodes will there be in Building the Band?

Building the Band by Netflix will have 10 episodes altogether, to be released in a three-part rollout to keep the audience engaged and create narrative momentum through the season.

Ad

The full release schedule is as follows:

Week 1 – Wednesday, July 9, 2025: Episodes 1 to 4

Week 2 – Wednesday, July 16, 2025: Episodes 5 to 7

Week 3 – Wednesday, July 23, 2025: Episodes 8 to 10

This is a type of release model that Netflix has already implemented with other competition-based shows. The initial week presents the idea of the show, blind auditions, and the initial response.

The second week focuses on rehearsals, interpersonal challenges, as well as criticism. The final week's episodes will focus on nail-biting performances, eliminations, and the announcement of the winning band.

Ad

The judges and host in Building the Band

Judges and hosts in Building the Band (image via Netflix)

1) Host- AJ McLean:

Ad

The series is hosted by AJ McLean, a longtime member of the famous boy band Backstreet Boys. His role is not limited to emceeing the show; AJ will also act as a mentor to the contestants on the show, helping to guide and advise them through the various twists and turns of learning to create and perform in new bands.

When it comes to the judges, Netflix has gathered quite a team of music industry veterans with considerable experience in mentorship.

Ad

2) Judge- Nicole Scherzinger:

Nicole Scherzinger is best known as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls. In addition to her pop group background, Nicole has established herself as a multi-talented musician and actor in theater.

Recently, she received acclaimed reviews and a Tony award for her performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. She also gained popularity as a judge on shows like The Masked Singer.

3) Judge- Kelly Rowland:

Ad

Kelly Rowland, one of the founding members of the girl group Destiny and Child, which became popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In addition to her success as a solo artist, Kelly has also judged several international versions of The Voice, such as The Voice UK.

4) Judge- Liam Payne:

Completing the panel of judges is the late Liam Payne, part of the internationally renowned boy band, One Direction. Unfortunately, in October of 2024, at the age of 31, he died after falling off a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Ad

Building the Band marks his final television appearance. By the time of the filming, he had largely remained engaged with music, and his contributions to the understanding of group dynamics and art added a meaningful layer to the show.

What to Expect from Building the Band

The show offers a different spin on the reality music genre in that participants need to not only work together as a band, but they also have to do so based on vocal compatibility with no visual interaction with the other participants during the initial auditions.

Ad

Ad

Netflix released the Official trailer for Building the Band on June 24, 2025. As the trailer proposes, the contestants sing in individual soundproof booths, without having to see each other, and select future bandmates purely on vocal chemistry, rather than outward appearance.

Throughout the season, 45 singers will be gradually grouped into six bands, which will result in unexpected relationships and creative obstacles. The show also includes professional mentorship, with contestants being coached by the host, AJ McLean, and judges Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and late Liam Payne.

Ad

Viewers will get to witness intense musical cooperation, backstage drama, and self-transformation during the rehearsals and performance process.

Building the Band is far more than a singing competition, with mentorship from pop legends, real‑time group dynamics, and Liam Payne’s lasting legacy, the show is said to deliver creative innovation and musical excellence.

The show will be released in staggered weekly releases starting on July 9, 2025, on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More