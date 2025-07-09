5 Shows to Watch if You Liked Dead to Me

Dead to Me is a show that mixes serious themes with dark humor, which many fans have grown to love. It follows Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), who meet at a grief support group.

As they open up about their pain, they form an unexpected friendship, built on secrets and hidden truths. Both women are keeping something dangerous from each other.

The show ran for three seasons and left fans wanting more. What made it stand out was its unique mix of dark comedy with deep themes like murder, loss, grief, and personal growth.

The friendship between the two characters feels remarkably genuine, adding considerable entertainment value to the story.

For fans who enjoyed the complex friendship in Dead to Me, there are many shows, such as Big Little Lies, Desperate Housewives, and Good Girls, that share a similar blend of dark comedy and drama.

1) Big Little Lies

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Big Little Lies shares various themes with Dead to Me. Both of these shows highlight the importance of keeping secrets from one another. The premise of the series revolves around a clan of elite and wealthy individuals in a California town. Each woman navigates her own set of struggles and mysteries.

Like Dead to Me, this series mixes intense social themes with moments of comedy. The friendships portrayed in its narrative feel complex yet authentic. Moreover, a murder mystery becomes a significant catalyst for escalating the storyline in both series.

The ensemble cast includes Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley. They create actual characters with challenging problems.

The series also explores themes of domestic violence, separation, and motherhood, handling them all with sensitivity and grace. Big Little Lies, with its dynamic narrative and portrayal of strong women's friendship, reminds viewers why they liked Dead to Me.

Big Little Lies is available on Amazon Prime.

2) Desperate Housewives

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Desperate Housewives was one of those shows that was way ahead of its time in terms of its narrative. This series shares similar themes with Dead to Me as both shows center on women with mysterious lives in suburban communities.

The premise of the series follows the unforeseen suicide of Mary Alice Young on Wisteria Lane. This compels the other housewives who are her friends to investigate the reason behind her drastic measure while also dealing with their own set of challenges in marriage and family life.

The show shifts between drama and comedy, keeping viewers hooked. The characters support each other during tough times, but competition and jealousy also creep in, adding more excitement to the story.

Dead to Me fans will notice similar themes—suburban secrets, mystery, murder, and unexpected friendships.

The series is available on Amazon Prime.

3) Good Girls

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Good Girls takes the crime comedy trope in a new direction. The story follows three suburban moms who decide to plan a bank robbery as they are dealing with extreme financial pressure.

Like Dead to Me, this show shows how ordinary people can be pushed to make risky choices during a crisis.

The growing bond between the three women drives the story. They support each other while facing cultural challenges. But their choices strain their relationships, raising the stakes, just like in Dead to Me.

The characters use humor even in tough moments, and the writing mixes comedy with hints of trouble ahead.

Both shows explore the lengths to which people go to protect and care for their families. The women in both shows also make unconventional and questionable choices for legitimate reasons. This factor fosters empathy among viewers for the characters.

The series is available on Netflix.

4) Why Women Kill

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Why Women Kill is an anthology of sorts that takes an eccentric approach to dark humor. The story follows three different married women from various periods.

Each married woman deals with cheating in their marriage in different ways. The title subtly foreshadows how this narrative of infidelity might unfold.

Just like Dead to Me, Why Women Kill explores how women channel their anger and betrayal. The characters in this series make some surprising choices that catch the audience off guard.

But, the witty writing gives the viewers a release of laughter while keeping them on the edge of their seats.

Each period narrates its atmosphere and tone. However, all the periods share a common conflict, as women face similar stress living in separate eras.

The fans of Dead to Me will resonate with the female-centric storytelling in this series, and both shows feature rather complex characters that defy TV stereotypes.

This series is available on Amazon Prime.

5) Russian Doll

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

At first, Russian Doll may not seem like Dead to Me, but they share key traits. Both have strong female leads facing tough situations, using dark humor to cope.

In this Netflix series, Nadia (played by Natasha Lyonne) gets stuck in a time loop on her birthday. Each time she dies and comes back, she gets a chance to reflect on her life and relationships and make important changes.

The series is available on Netflix.

These are five series that viewers may watch if they are intrigued by the dark comedic themes of Dead to Me. Let us know in the comments section which movie is your favorite.

