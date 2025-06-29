7 crime shows to watch if you liked Bones

Fox aired the American police crime show, Bones, from September 13, 2005, until March 28, 2017. The series was based on the work of Kathy Reichs, a forensic anthropologist and novelist. The series spans 12 seasons with 246 episodes in total.

Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan, played by Emily Deschanel, is a forensic scientist at the Jeffersonian Institute. She works with FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, played by David Boreanaz, to look into murder cases involving dead bodies. Each episode is about a different case and shows how the team does its work as a forensics unit and in their personal lives.

For those who liked the dark comedy and case-driven narrative of Bones, here are seven criminal series with similar themes and structures.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions.

Sherlock, Law & Order, Anatomy of a Scandal, and more crime shows similar to Bones

1) Sherlock (2010–2017)

Sherlock (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the detective novels by Arthur Conan Doyle, the British mystery series Sherlock is set in modern-day London. It was created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson.

The show uses logical reasoning and behavioral analysis to figure out how to handle tough problems. It illustrates how professionals with various approaches to accomplishing things can work together like Bones. Greater tales thread across the whole program, yet each episode has its unique case.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, Fandango

2) Law & Order (1990–2010, 2022–present)

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Dick Wolf made the long-running police drama show Law & Order. It was initially released in 1990 and then again in 2022. The narrative has two sections: the first half of each program is about police investigations, and the second half is about court cases.

The objective is to offer a fresh case study every week that is based on a genuine crime or court case. The investigative half of Law & Order follows a fresh case from beginning to end, the same as the routine part of Bones.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Peacock, Fandango

3) Anatomy of a Scandal (2022)

Anatomy of a Scandal (Image via Apple TV)

Anatomy of a Scandal is a British legal drama miniseries that came out on Netflix in 2022. It is based on Sarah Vaughan's novel of the same name. It follows a politician who is accused of sexual assault and the legal and emotional problems that arise as a result.

Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Michelle Dockery appear as the main cast members in the series. The series is about courtroom drama, how individuals see things, and how events from the past resurface during trials.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

4) Castle (2009–2016)

Castle (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Castle is a crime mystery comedy-drama that aired on ABC from March 2009 to May 2016. Created by Andrew W. Marlowe, it follows Richard Castle (Nathan Fillion), a bestselling mystery writer, and Kate Beckett (Stana Katic), a homicide investigator of the NYPD.

Castle starts following Beckett around for ideas after being asked about a murder that sounds like one from his books. He utilizes his contacts to get a job as a civilian consultant on her team. Castle's imaginative notions typically collide with Beckett's methodical approach in each episode, which presents a fresh case.

The show is similar to Bones in that it focuses on people from diverse fields working together.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Fandango, Apple TV

5) The Mentalist (2008–2015)

The Mentalist (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Mentalist aired from 2008 to 2015. The story follows Patrick Jane (Simon Baker), a former con artist who now works for the California Bureau of Investigation. He helps Agent Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney) solve tough cases by using his great ability to notice things and understand how people respond.

Bones looks at physical evidence and forensic science, whereas The Mentalist focuses on criminal motives via psychological understanding. Both shows include specialists who cooperate with the police to solve hard cases utilizing their unique skills.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, Fandango

6) Mindhunter (2017–2019)

Mindhunter (Image via Netflix)

The psychological crime thriller Mindhunter, created by Joe Penhall, is based on the book by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The show has two seasons, and it first debuted on Netflix in 2017. The series features a cast including Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv.

It's set in the late 1970s and depicts how FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench and psychologist Wendy Carr talk to convicted serial murderers to find new approaches to figure out what kinds of people commit crimes.

The main focus of the series is on people who commit violent crimes and the first attempts to figure out why they do such terrible things. Mindhunter is about figuring out how to solve crimes by studying how people respond, whereas Bones is about using physical evidence and forensic science.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

7) Criminal: UK (2019–present)

Criminal: UK (Image via Netflix)

Criminal: UK is part of the Criminal anthology series, which also has versions based in other nations. The UK version is a police procedural drama that takes place exclusively in an interrogation chamber and nearby surveillance areas. Detectives use interrogation tactics to get confessions or find contradictions in alibis in each episode, which features a fresh suspect and case.

The simple setting emphasizes speech, strategy, and psychological involvement more than action or forensic scenes. Criminal: UK differs from Bones in its structure, yet it remains focused on evidence, investigation, and problem-solving. The show portrays crime stories in a modern way by depicting heated, brief fights between police officers and suspects.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Bones is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Fandango, and Netflix.

