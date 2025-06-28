Is David Fincher’s Mindhunter season 3 happening? Details explored as Holt McCallany gives updates

Mindhunter is a psychological crime thriller series created by Joe Penhall. David Fincher is one of the executive producers of the series and has directed several episodes. The series premiered on October 13, 2017, and has a total of 19 episodes across two seasons. However, the possibility of a season 3 has been a long-standing topic of discussion and hope for fans.

In an interview with CBR published on June 17, 2025, Holt McCallany said that he had a meeting with David Fincher, and the show might return as three two-hour movies. However, there has not been an official confirmation yet.

The show is primarily based on the 1995 true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

It explores two FBI Agents and a psychology professor working towards the founding of the Behavioral Science Unit in the agency by studying the behaviors of several notorious serial killers. Here's the official synopsis by Netflix:

"In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters."

Holt McCallany and David Fincher had a conversation about Mindhunter a few months back

As mentioned above, Holt McCallany, who plays Special Agent Bill Tench in the critically acclaimed crime thriller series, discussed the potential return of the series during the interview on June 17, 2025. He said:

"So look, you know, I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance. I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts."

The actor also showed his admiration for Fincher's meticulousness, calling him one of the best directors in Hollywood. He said that he is hoping for Mindhunter to return.

"I felt very fortunate and privileged to have gotten to do that show at all. I would love it if it were to return. I think, like I said, you know, he gave me a little bit of hope when I had that meeting with him, but the sun, the moon, and the stars would all have to align."

Who is in the cast of Mindhunter?

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford

Holt McCallany as Bill Tench

Anna Torv as Wendy Carr

Hannah Gross as Debbie Mitford

Cotter Smith as Robert Shepard

Stacey Roca as Nancy Tench

Joe Tuttle as Gregg Smith

Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn

Lauren Glazier as Kay Manz

Albert Jones as Jim Barney

Sierra McClain as Tanya Clifton

June Carryl as Camille Bell

Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper

Alex Morf as Mark Ocasek

Joseph Cross as Benjamin Barnwright

Marc Kudisch as Roger Wade

Michael Park as Peter Dean

George R. Sheffey as John Boylen

Duke Lafoon as Gordon Chambers

Peter Murnik as Roy Carver,

Happy Anderson as Jerry Brudos

Sonny Valicenti as ADT serviceman

Zachary Scott Ross as Brian Tench

Nate Corddry as Art Spencer

Regi Davis as Maynard Jackson

Gareth Williams as Redding

Drew Seltzer as Dale Harmon

Dohn Norwood as Lee Brown

Brent Sexton as Garland Periwinkle

Christopher Livingston as Wayne Williams

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mindhunter and other such films and shows on Netflix.

