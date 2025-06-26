What time did The Bear season 4 release on Hulu? Details explored

The Bear season 4 is one of the most anticipated shows this year. The latest season has already premiered at 8 pm ET on June 25, 2025, on Hulu. The streaming platform has brought all 10 episodes for a full binge-watch experience.

The season is available on the FX on Hulu platform, and viewers can start streaming it from 8:00 PM Eastern Time in the U.S. Fans around the world can also get the chance to watch it according to their local times.

Season 4 of The Bear continues to follow Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they push forward to overcome new challenges in their restaurant business.

The season picks up from the conclusion of season 3, where Carmy had a mental breakdown while dealing with a chaotic restaurant opening. This time, the trio faces new hurdles and growth opportunities, pushing the restaurant to new heights while grappling with their personal struggles.

From Carmy’s leadership struggles to Sydney’s desire for growth and Richie’s complex role in the business, The Bear season 4 focuses on how the team adapts to their new reality.

The Bear season 4 episodes release time for all major regions

The Bear season 4 is available in multiple time zones. Here's a breakdown of the release timings for major regions:

Time Zone Date Time USA (Pacific Time) June 25, 2025, Wednesday 5:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) June 25, 2025, Wednesday 8:00 pm Brazil (BRT) June 25, 2025, Wednesday 9:00 pm UK (BST) June 26, 2025, Thursday 1:00 am Central Europe (CET) June 26, 2025, Thursday 2:00 am India (IST) June 26, 2025, Thursday 5:30 am South Africa (SAST) June 26, 2025, Thursday 3:00 am Philippines (PHT) June 26, 2025, Thursday 8:00 am Australia (ACDT) June 26, 2025, Thursday 11:30 am New Zealand (NZST) June 26, 2025, Thursday 1:00 pm

Where to watch

Season 4 of The Bear is available to stream exclusively on Hulu. Subscribers can watch all 10 episodes from June 25, 2025, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. If you're new to Hulu, you can start a 30-day free trial on the basic (with ads) plan, after which the subscription costs $9.99/month.

If you prefer an ad-free experience, Hulu offers an upgrade to its ad-free plan for $18.99/month. For those looking to save, Disney+ bundles, which include Hulu, are available. These bundles start at $10.99/month and go up to $29.99/month for the ad-free versions of Hulu, Disney+, and Max.

Plot of The Bear season 4

In season 4, The Bear takes a deeper dive into the personal and professional struggles of Carmy, Sydney, and Richie. The season focuses on Carmy's leadership challenges as he navigates running the restaurant amidst chaos. Sydney continues to explore her culinary ambitions, while Richie grapples with the complex dynamics of their relationships.

The season showcases the difficulty of running a business under pressure, the pursuit of excellence, and the personal growth each character undergoes in the process. Expect a mix of intense kitchen drama, emotional moments, and the deepening of character arcs.

What happened in The Bear season 3

In The Bear season 3, the tension within the restaurant and personal lives reached a boiling point. The season explored Carmy's struggles with leadership and personal relationships, particularly with Sydney. Richie also faced challenges as he navigated his own role within the team.

By the end of season 3, Carmy had a mental breakdown and locked himself in the walk-in cooler during a busy service. This event changed the course of the season and showed how hard it is to run a high-stakes kitchen.

Meanwhile, Sydney considered her future with the restaurant, and Richie struggled to hold the team together. Season 3 left many unresolved issues, which set the stage for season 4.

The Bear season 4 is currently available to stream on Hulu.

