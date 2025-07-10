"I couldn’t be prouder of this show" - Liam Payne's sister Nicola reacts to late singer's appearance on Building the Band

Building the Band premiered on Netflix on July 09, 2025. The show is the last project for late singer Liam Payne, who passed away on October 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He appeared as a guest judge on the show, guiding the contestants to find their ideal bandmates.

According to Cosmopolitan, when Netflix released the trailer for the singing show, Liam's sister Nicola Payne posted an Instagram story reacting to her brother's participation in the show.

In her story, Nicola noted that over the years, she has shared many of her brother's achievements, before saying that she couldn't have been prouder of Building the Band.

“Over the years I’ve shared many achievements and momentous occasions as a proud sister and I couldn’t be prouder of this show. And I know you are so proud too,” she wrote.

Nicola dedicated the latter part of her message directly to Liam, speaking to him with love and pride. She said that watching the show over the past few months gave her and the rest of her family a "way to still feel close" to him and see him at his best. She added that, with the show, the rest of the world would also get to see his best.

Building the Band host AJ McLean comments on Liam Payne's inclusion in the show

When Building the Band premiered on Netflix, it introduced 50 talented singers who would participate in several challenges, hoping to find bandmates who could align with them on different important aspects like musical compatibility, connection, chemistry, and merit.

Episode 1 began with a tribute to Liam Payne. Host AJ McLean appeared in a somber tone, noting that they never imagined they would have to say farewell to Liam. He went on to highlight Liam's amazing commitment and contribution to Building the Band.

"Liam is a guest judge in later episodes, and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice. It's through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family," the Building the Band host said.

In an interview with TV Insider, published on July 7, 2025, AJ shared that he formed a close relationship with Liam while they were working together.

Both AJ and Liam come from popular boy bands. Reflecting on their connection, AJ noted that despite the age difference, their past experiences were strikingly similar, with many aspects of their lives mirroring each other.

“We kind of lived very similar paths, kind of that uncomfortableness in our own skin, but feeling safe when we’re on stage and when we’re doing what we love to do. He was just an absolute sweetheart,” he added.

AJ further stated that Building the Band will help cement Laim’s legacy. He hoped that from the show, people could take away what he truly was as a person.

The host described Liam as a light that could light up every room he walked into. He praised the last singer's career as a solo artist, as a songwriter, and as a producer, noting that he was "so talented" outside of being a member of One Direction.

"He wore his heart on his sleeve. We all got to see him for who he truly was and we got to experience the best of him, and I hope what everyone takes from this show is the best version of him because that’s what you’ll see,” she concluded.

Building the Band episodes 1-4 are available on Netflix.

