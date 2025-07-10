Who are the Building the Band judges? Perez Hilton says Netflix show is "one last chance to remember" & celebrate Liam Payne

Netflix’s latest musical talent show series, Building the Band, is set to arrive on screens on July 9. The show is the last programme that Liam Payne, the late One Direction star, had his name on. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has called the show a "beautiful and bittersweet" tribute.

Building the Band features a lineup of judges, all of whom have experience with legendary music acts:

Nicole Scherzinger (The Pussycat Dolls) – Scherzinger has been a judge and mentor before, and has a history with Liam Payne, having helped to form One Direction on The X Factor UK.

Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) – Known for her sharp critiques and industry expertise.

Liam Payne (One Direction) – His final recorded project before his death at 31.

The show is hosted by AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys.

Perez Hilton uploaded a YouTube video on July 9, 2025, stating:

"Fans of Liam Payne will get one last chance to remember him and celebrate his life."

Judges reflect on Liam Payne's legacy as Building the Band debuts on Netflix

Building the Band takes inspiration from shows such as Love Is Blind, in which 50 vocalists team up to perform in a band without ever meeting, based only on their combined appreciation for each other’s music. Separated in their booths, the singers have to base their decision on vocal compatibility and connection to form their ultimate band. After the groups are created, the members struggle to adapt their styles, synchronize, and maintain rhythm on stage.

Building the Band will drop in three parts throughout July 2025. The first four episodes were released on July 9. Netflix calls the series an “unforgettable experience” that brings together high-stakes performances and behind-the-scenes drama as the bands compete for the favor of the judges.

Liam Payne’s involvement in Building the Band is particularly poignant since he was filmed just weeks before his untimely death. In the series premiere, AJ McLean pays tribute to his late friend:

"When we came together to film Building the Band, we never imagined we'd soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne. Liam is a guest judge in later episodes, and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice. It's through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family," McLean said.

Perez Hilton also reported that Nicole Scherzinger, who was particularly close to Liam Payne, spoke to Access Hollywood about the late One Direction star.

"I'm so thrilled for everyone to see Liam shine on this show. I just know that he was in his happy place, coming full circle...I'm thrilled for everyone to see his light, just giving back. And that's one of his gifts. He was such a kind, caring heart...he had the experience, you know, he knows exactly what he's talking about," she said.

Perez Hilton echoed her sentiments, describing the series as a touching tribute and a perfect way to celebrate Payne’s career. "Real ones remember," he said, referencing Payne’s journey from X Factor contestant to global superstar.

Part II of Building the Band, which comprises episodes 5-7, will release on July 16, 2025.

