"We’re amazing dancers”- Building the Band judge Liam Payne compares a group choreography to One Direction

A brand new music reality show, Building the Band, premiered its first four episodes on Netflix on July 9, 2025. The next three episodes were released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, on the streaming platform. The final episodes, 8 and 9, are scheduled to be released on July 23, 2025.

In the latest episodes, fans saw the late singer Liam Payne judge the contestants based on their performances. He mentored bands before judging their performance in a Rhythm + Flow-like competition, where artists competed to win recognition.

While judging a performance by a band called Midnight 'Til Morning, Liam criticized their choreography. Payne told them that they didn't need to move around to grab the audience's attention. He also mentioned his band One Direction, noting that they were "amazing dancers."

"We’re amazing dancers, obviously, in One Direction," Payne noted.

The late singer added that while One Direction was known for its moves, some other bands commanded attention without moving at all. He gave the performers George Michael's example and said that like him, they could hold one place on the stage and still command the audience.

Building the Band was filmed in September 2024, before Liam's death in October 2024. The show became pivotal after the singer's passing because it was the last one he would be featured.

What Building the Band judge Liam Payne said about One Direction

The late boy band member judged on Midnight 'Til Morning after they performed their rendition of Iris by Goo Goo Dolls in Building the Band episode 7. Liam Payne told them that he didn't like the group's movement on the stage.

"We’re in a power ballad. We’re looking for air grabs. Boy band central, baby," Liam said.

He also said that the backflip by Shane Appell, one of the band members, felt a bit misplaced. A band member explained that none of them were big dancers and the backflip might have felt misplaced because they were trying to fit something into their performance.

Liam told them that although his band members in One Direction were amazing dancers, it wasn't always necessary to dance. He cited George Michael's example and said that the artist knew how to control an arena without dancing much, just by standing at the centre. Liam then demonstrated how George would stand on the stage while performing, swinging his hips from side to side.

He told them that just by doing that, George would have the audience's attention. Payne asked the band members to stand on their mark on the stage, adding that it was the place they belonged. He also seemingly implied that they didn't have to move around a lot to get the audience's attention.

Kelly Rowland agreed with what the late musician said and stated that he took the words out of her brain. She believed that mistakes like the one Midnight 'Til Morning made were "green mistakes," and they created a room for them to grow together.

Nicole Scherzinger stated that she sensed nervousness on the Building the Band stage during their performance, but she still rooted for them. She added that she, too, had had awkward times, but she was okay with them because she hadn't expected her career to go the way it did afterward. Commenting on Shane Appell's flip, Nicole said that it was "out there," but she was there for it.

A band member told Liam that it was a full-circle moment for him because, as a kid, he remembered his sister being obsessed with Liam. She won the entire family some tickets to Liam's concert that was held at Madison Square Garden.

New and final episodes of Building the Band are to come out on July 23, only on Netflix.

