Which two groups are at risk of elimination from Building the Band in episode 7? Details explored

Building the Band released episodes 5-7 on July 16, 2025. In episode 7, titled The Showcase, the bands were put to the test as they performed before a live studio audience and the judges for the first time. With an impending elimination, all groups attempted to put their best foot forward; however, Midnight 'Til Morning and Siren Society failed to impress and ran the risk of getting eliminated.

At the start of the episode, host AJ McLean revealed that the studio audience would vote for their favorite bands. The bands with the most votes would advance, whereas the two with the fewest would face elimination.

"The two bands with the lowest votes will be up for elimination, with the judges deciding which band has the most chemistry to continue and move on in this competition," he added.

As the performances concluded, the audience's verdict was revealed, with Siren Society and Midnight 'Til Morning ending up at the bottom of the leaderboard. As the two groups faced elimination, judges Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland were left with an important decision to make.

However, viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see which group the experts sent home from Building the Band.

Which songs did the bottom two groups perform in episode 7 of Building the Band?

Midnight 'Til Morning presented the judges with their rendition of Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls. Before they stepped on stage, the group faced a set of personal challenges that threatened their journey on the show. Conor had sparked a romantic connection with a fellow contestant, which his bandmates were not fond of, as they saw that it prevented him from focusing on the contest.

With the tension increasing, Conor was even prepared to quit the show. However, he changed his mind after his bandmates convinced him not to throw away the opportunity to win the competition.

"This is not the time to mess around," Nicole said during rehearsals.

While reviewing their performance, Liam called it "fantastic," but added that their movements on stage felt "misplaced." Consequently, he advised them to stay on their marks and do what they were comfortable with. Kelly expressed a similar sentiment, saying the errors were all "green mistakes," as the band could learn and improve moving forward.

Nicole pointed out that she could sense their tension. Even then, she appreciated their efforts.

Building the Band group Siren Society, on the other hand, sang Don't Cha by the Pussycat Dolls. Before the group stepped on stage, Nicole advised them to find their stage presence, one that came from a place of confidence and conviction.

With a determination to advance in the show, the Building the Band group put their best foot forward, hoping to impress the judges. Nicole, while reviewing their performance, appreciated their efforts, saying she could feel how nervous they were. Meanwhile, Kelly shared a word of advice.

"Make sure you lean on each other's strengths. Once you know exactly, like, what you bring to the table, and you're like, it's almost like, 'Tap me in, coach. I'm ready.' You know what I mean? I wanna feel that amongst you guys because you can tell it's there," she said.

The Building the Band judge encouraged Siren Society to "be lost in the performance more." Liam, on the other hand, praised them for taking on Nicole's song and performing it in front of her. However, he advised them "not to go crazy with the riffs" on every single line.

Despite the efforts, Siren Society and Morning 'Til Midnight failed to win the hearts of the studio audience. Consequently, they ended up with the fewest votes and were in danger of getting eliminated. The Building the Band experts deliberated on their acts, acknowledging the efforts of both bands, noting it was a difficult decision to make.

Episode 7 of Building the Band ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers anticipating the judges' verdict.

Building the Band is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

