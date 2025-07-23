Building the Band episode 9 recap: The groups battle it out to make it to the finale

Building the Band released a new batch of episodes (8-10) on July 23, 2025. Episode 9, titled The Pressure Is On, followed the remaining groups as they competed for a spot in the final leg of the race. Despite their efforts, only three bands advanced, while the others bid farewell to the competition and their chances of winning the $500,000 prize money.The competing bands in episode 9 were 3QUENCY, SZN4, Iconyx (formerly known as Soulidified), Sweet Seduction, and Midnight 'Til Morning. Ultimately, 3QUENCY, SZN4, and Iconyx moved to the finale, while Midnight 'Til Morning and Sweet Seduction were eliminated based on audience votes and the judges' verdict.The episode also documented the hardships each band faced as they relentlessly rehearsed to perfect their acts. From vocal strain to sleepless nights, the contestants experienced it all to remain in the show. However, the pressure of the contest proved difficult for some, resulting in their elimination.The official synopsis of episode 9 of Building the Band reads:&quot;One contestant faces a singer's worst nightmare: vocal issues. In a bold move, a group changes their song at the last minute. Will it pay off?&quot;What happened in episode 9 of Building the Band? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Building the Band episode began with Nori from 3QUENCY telling the cameras that her voice was &quot;not 100%.&quot; Although she wanted to give it her best shot, she worried about costing her group the competition. However, in contrast to her concerns, both the panelists and the audience appreciated 3QUENCY's version of Billie Eilish's Bad Guy.Judges Kelly Rowland, Nicole Scherzinger, and the late Liam Payne praised 3QUENCY for delivering a dance-heavy act without compromising on vocals.With most of the performances having taken place in episode 8 of Building the Band, it was time for the contestants to hear the audience's verdict. Based on the votes, the three safe groups were SZN4, 3QUENCY, and Iconyx (a.k.a. Soulidified), placing Midnight 'Til Morning and Sweet Seduction in the bottom two.The panelists deliberated on who to send home, ultimately eliminating Sweet Seduction, noting that Midnight 'Til Morning performed more &quot;like a band.&quot; While speaking to the cameras, the evicted group stated that it was only the beginning of their journey and that they were proud of how far they had come in the contest. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly after, the remaining four groups began preparing for another night of live performances. First up was SZN4, who initially selected Glimpse of Us by Joji. However, during rehearsals, the group realized the song was not a &quot;stage song&quot; and that neither of them resonated with it.They ultimately presented the Building the Band judges with a cover of Bust Your Windows by Jazmine Sullivan. However, SZN4 received mixed reviews, as Nicole loved their act, but Liam felt there was &quot;something musical theater about it.&quot;Next up was Midnight 'Til Morning, who decided to sing Post Malone's Circles. Before they stepped on stage, Shane FaceTimed his parents, expressing how excited he was. At the same time, he stated that he wanted to win the prize money so he could help his parents save his childhood home. Later, Liam met with the band and advised them to put their best foot forward.While reviewing their act, Nicole said:&quot;I don't know yet if that was the performance to make it to the final for me. What I do know is that these boys have come a very long way.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Building the Band star mentioned that she was at a &quot;crossroads,&quot; expressing disappointment with the lack of connection in the act. Kelly expressed a similar sentiment, admitting she was still trying to resonate with their music.3QUENCY followed with Have You Ever by Brandy. While Kelly questioned their song choice, Liam and Nicole appreciated their vocals and chemistry on stage.Iconyx was the last group to perform on the Building the Band stage. They sang Saturn by SZA, which the panelists appreciated.&quot;It was smoothly out of this world, that performance,&quot; Nicole said.Nicole Scherzinger (Image via Getty)Liam called their act &quot;epic&quot; but advised them to change their group name. Consequently, the boy band went from Soulidified to Iconyx.With all the performances complete, it was time to hear the public's verdict. Based on the votes, 3QUENCY and SZN4 advanced to the finale, leaving Midnight Til Morning and Iconyx in the bottom two. After much deliberation, the panelists decided to send Midnight Til Morning home.Building the Band is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.