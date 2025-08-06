What happened to 3QUENCY after Building the Band? Details explored

3QUENCY, comprised of Wennely Quezada, Brianna Mazzola, and Nori Royale, was crowned the winners of Netflix's music competition show, Building the Band, during the season finale, which was released on July 23, 2025. Not only did they win the show, but they also took home a $500,000 cash prize. A year after the final episode was filmed, the band remains intact, focused on making music.3QUENCY competed against SZN4 and Iconyx in the final episode of Building the Band. While each put their best foot forward, striving toward victory, it was 3QUENCY that emerged victorious. Their renditions of Billie Eilish's Bad Guy and Brandy's Have You Ever during the finale impressed the studio audience and the judges Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and the late Liam Payne. Consequently, 3QUENCY was announced as the winners of Building the Band.A year later, the girl group is still together and working on establishing themselves in the music industry. Now that they were out of hiding, with the series finally streaming, the girls looked forward to exploring opportunities and making the most out of their experience. Fans can follow the group's official Instagram page, @3quencyofficial, for more updates on their journey ahead.What plans does Building the Band winner 3QUENCY have for its future? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an interview with Tudum, published on July 31, 2025, the members of 3QUENCY reflected on their win and the plans for their future. Brianna, while commenting on the next chapter for the group, said that their road ahead was &quot;definitely nothing regular.&quot;&quot;It’s loud, it’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s empowering,&quot; she added.The Building the Band star reflected on her experience on the music competition, sharing that she and the other 3QUENCY members strived to deliver &quot;something completely different&quot; in every performance. They were keen on ensuring that each act outdid the one before. In terms of wardrobe, visuals, or vocals, Brianna stated that 3QUENCY's main objective was to &quot;reinvent&quot; itself. Consequently, she noted that their journey ahead would also be a &quot;reinvention.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an interview with Vulture, published on July 23, 2025, 3QUENCY members revealed the genre of music they would focus on. While they had been &quot;honing&quot; their sound with different producers over the last year, Wennely confirmed that their music style would be in &quot;the pop and R&amp;B pocket&quot; because every member of the Building the Band group loved it.&quot;We love to make you dance, we love to give women empowerment, and also take it slow and give you a nice ballad. We do both,&quot; she added.3QUENCY singers also looked back on their Building the Band victory, commenting on the significance of the moment when they were declared winners. Nori told Tudum that she &quot;blacked out on stage,&quot; whereas Wennely added that she remembered falling to the floor, unable to process what had happened.Noting how important the opportunity was for them, Brianna said:&quot;This is a huge opportunity for all three of us and it's been a long time coming. This last year we've kind of been in hiding. Now we really want to graduate on from the experience.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe ladies further reminisced about the time when they met their mothers in the finale of Building the Band. Nori said it was &quot;the best part&quot; to have the women who &quot;molded&quot; them by their sides during the last leg of the contest. Brianna echoed the sentiment, stating that the win was meaningful to more than just the three of them. &quot;It’s so much bigger than just us. There are going to be little girls out there who are going to look at us and be like, 'I want to do what 3Quency did.' It’s a win for our families, our cities,&quot; she mentioned.As a result, 3QUENCY members agreed to first put their prize money toward looking after their families and then investing in themselves as a band. Building the Band is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.