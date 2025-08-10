Building the Band's Siren Society breaks down their experience on the show and talk debut single

Building the Band's Siren Society was one of the participating groups in the Netflix music show. Comprised of Jenna, Autumn, Noriella, and Erica, the all-girls band failed to reach the final stages of the contest. Regardless, the members are still together and continue to make music. In an interview with Front Row Live, posted on August 6, 2025, Siren Society reflected on their journey and future plans.The band discussed their experiences while filming the show and what inspired them to form a group together. Unlike what was shown in the episodes, the process of finding each other was not as brief. The members mentioned that they engaged in numerous extensive conversations before deciding to unite.The members of Siren Society further emphasized the importance of building a &quot;sisterhood&quot; and finding fun in making music. Consequently, they opened up about themselves to ensure they were compatible with one another, not only musically but also personally.Later in the interview, the Building the Band group shed light on the creative process behind their debut single, If It Was Me, which was released on August 6, 2025. Building the Band's Siren Society discusses the casting process and details about their debut single Siren Society from Building the Band (Image via Instagram/@noriella)While reflecting on how the group came about, the singers revealed that the process was long and extensive. Autumn shared that each of them was &quot;passionate&quot; about music despite coming from diverse backgrounds, which helped them connect.Erica chimed in, noting that it was more about &quot;finding family&quot; than coworkers, as the journey taught them to lean on each other through difficult situations. Jenna echoed the sentiment, stating that their connection was &quot;divine.&quot; &quot;We really had so many extensive conversations that we really just got to know each other on a very, very deep level. We talked about everything from our childhoods to our families to our experience in music,&quot; Noriella explained.Siren Society (Image via Instagram/@sirensocietymusic)When asked about the casting process, Erica shared that she was contacted via email and asked to come to Los Angeles to audition for the show. Jenna, on the other hand, was spotted by a casting agent at a karaoke bar. Autumn was scouted after being recognized through her live performances as a college student. As for Noriella, she was also scouted by a casting director. The Building the Band group then spoke about their debut single, If It Was Me, and the creative process behind the project. Noriella revealed that the song came about after she contacted Alec, a music producer she had worked with in the past, and introduced the girls to him. &quot;The girls flew out to L.A., we met Alec, it was just, like, exactly what I thought it would be. It was a perfect fit and he's really helped us cultivate this incredible sound that really feels like Siren Society, and we're super, super proud of it,&quot; the Building the Band star explained. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAutumn added that the studio process was &quot;really special&quot; and collaborative, as it brought them closer together. The others chimed in, stating that the song was significant to them because it was a project that was &quot;truly&quot; theirs, unlike the covers they sang on Building the Band.Later, the group expressed that their main objective was to create music that others could resonate with. Consequently, they included a chant-like verse in their single, which they hoped listeners would sing along to. In the closing segment of the interview, the group asked fans to stay tuned, implying that they had more music in the making.Building the Band episodes are streaming now exclusively on Netflix.