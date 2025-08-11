Perfect Match star Rachel Recchia hints season 3 couples reunite during Netflix Summer Break

Netflix’s Perfect Match season 3 returned on August 1, 2025, bringing back the show’s cast for new episodes. Rachel Recchia, one of the season’s stars, discussed developments after filming during her appearance on The Viall Files podcast. She revealed that some couples who had separated during the show reunited at the recent Netflix Summer Break event. According to Rachel, there was significant interaction and even drama among cast members during the gathering. Her statements suggest that relationships from season 3 have continued to evolve beyond the original filming timeline.Rachel Recchia shares vague updates on Perfect Match season 3 couples after Netflix eventRachel Recchia reveals ongoing drama and reunions at Netflix Summer BreakRachel Recchia spoke about the recent Netflix Summer Break press event during her August 5 appearance on the Viall Files podcast. She described the event as featuring unexpected developments among the cast.Rachel said there is still a lot going on, especially from the recent Netflix Summer Break event. She added, “There’s a lot happening. Oh, my God, there might have been more drama at that Netflix event [than on the show]. There’s still stuff going on, [even though] filming was a year ago.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the event, many cast members attended to support the show’s return. Rachel hinted at encounters between couples, mentioning there were many instances of fighting and couples reuniting, but she did not specify which couples were involved.When asked by host Nick Viall if she rekindled a romance with anyone from the show, Rachel gave a noncommittal response, indicating that it was &quot;maybe not Freddie,&quot; referring to Love Is Blind UK star Freddie Powell, whom she dated briefly during season 3. Rachel also acknowledged that she might be talking to someone without confirming any relationship status. “You guys know I love a second chance and a third and a fourth! I am just so full of forgiveness.”Connections involving Love Island stars and cast interactionsRachel on Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@pilot.rachel)Season 3 of Perfect Match included several participants with backgrounds on Love Island, including Scott van-der-Sluis, Carrington Rodriguez, and Ray Gantt. Rachel mentioned that one of the couples getting back together after the event includes a Love Island cast member, but did not reveal names.Rachel stated that there are &quot;three Love Island guys&quot; involved, but did not specify which one. Podcast hosts Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, speculated that Rachel might have connected with Carrington Rodriguez. Rachel responded, “I don’t know. It could be Ray. I don’t know. You guys.”Rachel Recchia reacts to Louis Russell’s early reveal of new romanceBLK CHILD. @reaady2loveLINKi'm watching perfect match for my bachelor nation babes and no one has been a good enough match in my eyes for rachel recchia. that clayton plotline was nuts, glad that's over.Rachel Recchia expressed disappointment regarding Perfect Match season 3 costar Louis Russell’s early public announcement of his relationship with Love Island’s Huda Mustafa during the same August 5 episode of The Viall Files podcast. Rachel called it “disappointing” that Louis, 24, introduced his romance with Huda before the full season had aired on Netflix.“It’s literally airing — we have what, maybe two weeks. It feels, like, a little selfish... It affects the whole cast,” Rachel explained.Louis and Huda sparked dating rumors in July after being seen together in London shortly before the first episode of Perfect Match season 3 premiered on August 1.On July 31, Huda and Louis attended the Los Angeles premiere of Weapons, where they were photographed holding hands, addressing the rumors about their relationship.Fans can stream Perfect Match exclusively on Netflix.