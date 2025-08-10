"I was blindsided" - Big Brother 27 evictee Jimmy reacts to Mickey's move naming him as replacement nominee

Jimmy Heagerty’s time in the Big Brother 27 house ended after Mickey Lee named him as the replacement nominee during the Veto ceremony. Speaking to Parade in a post-eviction interview, Jimmy stated, “Yeah, I was blindsided, to say the least.”He clarified that after Keanu Soto's Veto victory, things swiftly changed, even though he thought he was in a secure position with his closest friends, Mickey and Morgan Pope. After sharing information with Mickey and Morgan, their opinions of Jimmy's gaming changed, and he was eventually kicked out of the Big Brother house.Jimmy Heagerty speaks out on Big Brother 27 eviction after Mickey’s replacement nominee decisionReaction to the replacement nominationJimmy stated in his interview on August 8 that he was informed that Mickey would designate him as the replacement nominee just minutes prior to the Veto ceremony.“I was shocked. Mickey and Morgan were my ride or dies. And I always say that perception doesn’t define my intention, and their perception of my gameplay certainly didn’t define my intention.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe made it clear that his efforts were intended to prevent the Triple Threat, their coalition, from being on the block together. Jimmy acknowledged Mickey’s decision, even though he did not agree with it, explaining that hearing from multiple people that his nomination would lead to his eviction could make the Head of Household’s choice easier.Additionally, Heagerty noted that the replacement nominee had previously been evicted in recent weeks, so he was aware of the probable outcome.The role of Keanu’s conversation with Mickey and MorganJimmy discovered that Mickey and Morgan's choice was influenced by Keanu. Keanu told them that Jimmy had been collaborating with him and setting them against one another after he had won the Veto. Jimmy responded to this by saying,“Was I pitting Keanu against them? No, Keanu was pitting himself against Mickey and Morgan, but I certainly wasn’t dissuading him from that.”Heagerty went on to say that Keanu might have improved his own game if he had seen other Big Brother contestants as targets. Jimmy clarified that he did not expect Keanu to back him and was fine with the situation as long as he was not the target. He added that if he had won Head of Household again, Keanu would have been nominated once more.Looking back at his own HoH decisionsJimmy encountered difficulties during his Head of Household week on Big Brother when Keanu and Kelley Jorgensen, his first nominees, were kicked off the block because of their abilities. He had to choose two new candidates as a result, and Amy Bingham and Cliffton &quot;Will&quot; Williams were chosen.THE Spoiler Girl 😈 @TheSpoilerGirlLINKYou loved him so much but you took him out the game and treated him horribly? STFU Mickey. #BB27 You did JIMMY SO DIRTY. A man who was not coming for you and would have voted for you to wn the game.Mickey and Morgan, two of his supporters, were upset that they had not been consulted and pushed for Rylie Jeffries to be nominated. According to Jimmy, Morgan frequently made choices without consulting anyone, and he expressed that he was not comfortable being directed on &quot;what to do.&quot;He also described Mickey as more willing to talk through scenarios. Jimmy said that Rylie’s name was brought up only an hour before the renomination ceremony, leaving him without time to prepare for such a move. Heagerty explained that he was not willing to put somebody up without having the ability to &quot;lay the groundwork for nominating them.&quot; He added, “I didn’t want anybody to feel blindsided, and at the end of the day, maybe that’s why I got blindsided.”Viewers can tune in and stream season 27 of Big Brother anytime on Paramount+.