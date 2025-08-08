Who went home on Big Brother season 27 week 4? Details explored

Big Brother season 27 episode 14 was released on August 7, 2025. It saw Kelley, Rylie, and Jimmy going against each other in the BB Blockbuster challenge, their last chance to save themselves from the chopping block. The week saw Mickey's Head of the Household reign, which she stole from Rylie, the initial head of the house for the week. Mickey's target was Keanu, so she nominated him and placed Kelley and Rylie as pawns. However, Keanu saved himself by winning the Power of Veto competition. This prompted Mickey to nominate Jimmy in his place. Jimmy first lost the BB Blockbuster to Rylie, then the house votes to Kelley and was eliminated from Big Brother season 27. How was Jimmy eliminated from Big Brother season 27 episode 14? For the BB Blockbuster challenge, the three nominees battled it out in a game called Safe Crackers. It had them move three balls through a tipping maze and place them in their three designated spots. The participant to finish first was going to be the winner. Jimmy lagged back since the beginning as Rylie took the lead and placed his first ball in place. Further, when Rylie won by placing his third ball in the spot, Jimmy was still on his second ball. This meant that Rylie was saved, and Jimmy was up against Kelley in the Diary Room. Rachel, a member of the girls' alliance, tried convincing some houseguests to evict Kelley because she was on the guys' side. However, she got a reality check when she discovered that more people were gunning for Jimmy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring their final speeches, Kelley asked the houseguests to keep her if her game served them. An emotional Jimmy, on the other hand, pleaded with them to keep him because he wanted to live his Big Brother dream for his family. At the time of voting, though, Morgan, Rylie, Keanu, Katherine, Vince, Will, Ava, Zach, and Lauren voted to evict Jimmy. Rachel and Ashley voted to eliminate Kelley. After the voting was done, when Ashley discovered in the hallway that most people voted for Jimmy, she went back to the Diary Room to change her vote. But, the Big Brother host, Julie Chen Moonves, didn't let her. This led to Jimmy getting eliminated by a 9-2 vote. In his exit interview with Julie, he stated that while he knew Rachel and Ashley voted to keep him, he was surprised that Katherine didn't vote in his favour. He added that Mickey used &quot;her perception to define&quot; him, and he didn't get a chance to defend himself. He also said that he felt betrayed by Morgan and Mickey because he was on their Triple Threat alliance and &quot;would have followed them into the sun&quot; by remaining loyal to them. Jimmy was a part of multiple alliances in the house, and while that should have proven useful at a time like this, it worked against him because none of his alliance members trusted him. When he was the Head of the Household in week 2, he went against his Triple Threat alliance to nominate Will and Amy, which impacted his allies' favours. Mickey nominated him as the replacement for Keanu because she still held grudges from the week before, when he nominated Amy and Will against her wishes. That move of his had also ascertained that he was loyal to his allies from the other side, which wasn't beneficial for Mickey. For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans of the show can follow the show's official Instagram, @bigbrothercbs.