Big Brother season 27 episode 12 recap: HOH winner gets dethroned after failed mystery player guess

By Stephany Montero
Published Aug 04, 2025 08:42 GMT
Rylie from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)
Week 4 of Big Brother season 27 continues with new shifts in power and the reveal of a long-held secret advantage. Following Adrian Rocha’s eviction by an 8-4 vote, the game moves forward with Rylie securing the Head of Household title after winning the Killer Carnival competition. However, his control is immediately challenged.

Mickey Lee activates her Head of Household Interrogation power, which suspends Rylie’s reign and forces him to identify the player who used the advantage. After interrogating the houseguests, Rylie incorrectly names Ashley. Mickey then reveals she was the mystery player and officially becomes the new Head of Household.

Episode 12 overview of Big Brother season 27

Shifting alliances and the aftermath of eviction

As the Big Brother house processes Adrian’s departure, players begin reassessing their positions. Zach and Vince are seen in a flashback discussing their decision to vote with the majority, avoiding a potential tie that Lauren would have been forced to break. This decision frustrates Kelley and Keanu, who stuck to the original voting plan and now feel abandoned.

Katherine, Rylie, and Kelley analyze the vote and conclude that Keanu remains consistent, unlike Zach and Vince. As a result, Kelley shifts her loyalty to Rylie and distances herself from Vince, ending their Day 2 final two agreement.

Rylie wins Head of Household through a multi-stage Killer Carnival competition

The Killer Carnival competition consists of three rounds. Thirteen players are divided into groups of four, with one player, Kelley, automatically advancing. Keanu wins the first round for his group, which includes Rylie, Katherine, and Vince. They eliminate Will, Ashley, Morgan, and Mickey from contention.

In the second round, houseguests form new groups. Rachel joins Keanu and Vince to avoid elimination, while Rylie, Zach, and Jimmy form another group. Rylie’s group wins, sending six others out of the game. In the final stage, Rylie beats Zach and Jimmy in a timed maze challenge to secure the Head of Household title.

Mickey uses the advantage to initiate the Head of Household Interrogation

Once Rylie becomes Head of Household, he begins discussing possible nominees. His initial targets include Morgan, Ashley, and Mickey. Keanu supports the plan, and Jimmy suggests Ashley might have the secret power.

Zach informs Morgan and Mickey of the discussions, prompting Mickey to consider using her Head of Household Interrogation advantage. She enlists Morgan and Rachel to spread misinformation about who might hold the power.

Mickey activates her advantage, and the Big Brother house is notified that Rylie has been temporarily removed as Head of Household and must identify the mystery player through timed interrogations of each houseguest.

Rylie makes an incorrect guess and loses Head of Household power

During the interrogations, Rylie focuses on Ashley, Mickey, and Rachel as likely candidates. Multiple houseguests confirm these names, but Rachel introduces an alternate theory, suggesting America could be involved. Ashley’s calm response during her interview leaves Rylie uncertain.

Ultimately, he guesses that Ashley used the power. The guess is wrong, and Mickey reveals she was the mystery player. Rylie reacts with frustration, accusing her of avoiding discussion and protecting herself out of fear.

Mickey offers no further explanation, confirming that her advantage has now shifted the game by placing her in control of the Big Brother nominations.

Catch new episodes of Big Brother season 27 on CBS and stream exclusively on Paramount+.

