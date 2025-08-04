  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "She put me up" - Big Brother season 27 latest evictee Adrian Rocha names Lauren as key reason for his exit

"She put me up" - Big Brother season 27 latest evictee Adrian Rocha names Lauren as key reason for his exit

By Stephany Montero
Published Aug 04, 2025 08:21 GMT
Big Brother season 27 latest evictee Adrian Rocha (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)
Big Brother season 27 latest evictee Adrian Rocha (Image via Instagram/ @bigbrothercbs)

In one of his interviews after exiting Big Brother season 27, Adrian Rocha pointed to fellow houseguest Lauren as the primary reason behind his eviction. While speaking with Sharon Tharp on August 1, 2025, he was asked who or what he blamed most for his exit from the house.

Ad
“I could do a lot to blame, but I guess at the core it would have to be Lauren, simply because she put me up,” Rocha responded.

He acknowledged that although there were others who influenced the decision, Lauren was the one who officially nominated him.

Adrian Rocha "blame(s)" Lauren as the key decision-maker for his eviction in Big Brother season 27

Adrian explains why he holds Lauren responsible

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Adrian Rocha clarified that while multiple players had a hand in influencing Lauren’s decision, she was the individual who finalized the move that sent him home.

“She accomplished her goal which was to get the least blood on her hands and the way that you do that is put up the house targets,” he explained.

Rocha noted that Lauren’s strategy focused on minimizing backlash by targeting those the majority of the Big Brother house already viewed as expendable.

Ad

Although he acknowledged that game decisions are often made to benefit personal strategy, he reiterated his position by emphasizing that if Lauren had not "put him up," he would not have been evicted. He further added that blaming multiple people would be more difficult, stating,

“I know there was a lot more people that influenced her... but to blame one, I guess it would be the one person that did put me up.”
Ad

Reactions to Zach and Vince’s votes

Ad

Rocha was also asked about his feelings toward Zach and Vince, two of his allies who voted to evict him. Their votes, if switched, could have led to a tie. In response, Adrian said:

“I know Zach was just saving his game and Vince- he was iffy.”

He elaborated on Vince’s gameplay and his interactions with both sides of the Big Brother house, pointing out that Vince remained "quiet" during nomination discussions and avoided suggesting any names. Rocha pointed out that Vince’s silence during key discussions signaled that he was aligned with multiple groups.

Ad
“If you’re good with everyone, you don’t want to throw names out there,” he added.

Adrian acknowledged that Vince had been navigating between alliances, including those with Morgan, Mickey, and Jimmy, despite being aligned with Kelly, Riley, and himself. His takeaway was that Vince’s loyalty was not entirely clear, leading him to suspect that the vote had always been in question.

Why Adrian wasn't surprised by the result

Ad
Ad

Despite his Big Brother eviction, Rocha indicated that he wasn’t surprised by how events unfolded.

“I guess I’m not surprised that they didn’t join to keep me because I knew that they had like other alliances to support and they didn’t want to risk their games,” he said.

As for Zach, Adrian shared a specific detail about their in-house dynamic.

Ad
“I’m definitely going to call Zach a chicken when he gets out. I call him chicken every time we play chess,” he said.

Adrian reflected a personal yet playful approach to how he planned to address the betrayal post-show.

Tune in to Big Brother season 27 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications