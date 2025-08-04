"She put me up" - Big Brother season 27 latest evictee Adrian Rocha names Lauren as key reason for his exit

In one of his interviews after exiting Big Brother season 27, Adrian Rocha pointed to fellow houseguest Lauren as the primary reason behind his eviction. While speaking with Sharon Tharp on August 1, 2025, he was asked who or what he blamed most for his exit from the house. “I could do a lot to blame, but I guess at the core it would have to be Lauren, simply because she put me up,” Rocha responded.He acknowledged that although there were others who influenced the decision, Lauren was the one who officially nominated him.Adrian Rocha &quot;blame(s)&quot; Lauren as the key decision-maker for his eviction in Big Brother season 27Adrian explains why he holds Lauren responsible View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdrian Rocha clarified that while multiple players had a hand in influencing Lauren’s decision, she was the individual who finalized the move that sent him home. “She accomplished her goal which was to get the least blood on her hands and the way that you do that is put up the house targets,” he explained.Rocha noted that Lauren’s strategy focused on minimizing backlash by targeting those the majority of the Big Brother house already viewed as expendable.Although he acknowledged that game decisions are often made to benefit personal strategy, he reiterated his position by emphasizing that if Lauren had not &quot;put him up,&quot; he would not have been evicted. He further added that blaming multiple people would be more difficult, stating,“I know there was a lot more people that influenced her... but to blame one, I guess it would be the one person that did put me up.”Reactions to Zach and Vince’s votes View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRocha was also asked about his feelings toward Zach and Vince, two of his allies who voted to evict him. Their votes, if switched, could have led to a tie. In response, Adrian said:“I know Zach was just saving his game and Vince- he was iffy.”He elaborated on Vince’s gameplay and his interactions with both sides of the Big Brother house, pointing out that Vince remained &quot;quiet&quot; during nomination discussions and avoided suggesting any names. Rocha pointed out that Vince’s silence during key discussions signaled that he was aligned with multiple groups.“If you’re good with everyone, you don’t want to throw names out there,” he added.Adrian acknowledged that Vince had been navigating between alliances, including those with Morgan, Mickey, and Jimmy, despite being aligned with Kelly, Riley, and himself. His takeaway was that Vince’s loyalty was not entirely clear, leading him to suspect that the vote had always been in question.Why Adrian wasn't surprised by the result View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite his Big Brother eviction, Rocha indicated that he wasn’t surprised by how events unfolded. “I guess I’m not surprised that they didn’t join to keep me because I knew that they had like other alliances to support and they didn’t want to risk their games,” he said.As for Zach, Adrian shared a specific detail about their in-house dynamic.“I’m definitely going to call Zach a chicken when he gets out. I call him chicken every time we play chess,” he said.Adrian reflected a personal yet playful approach to how he planned to address the betrayal post-show.Tune in to Big Brother season 27 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.