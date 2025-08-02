Adrian Rocha's time inside the Big Brother season 27 house came to an emotional end during Week 3, following a close vote from the houseguests by 8-4 that reflected growing caution among the players. In an exclusive interview with Parade on August 1, 2025, Adrian discussed the decisions that led to his eviction and questioned the houseguests' reluctance to take bold action. He said,“But I mean, it speaks that they’re running afraid. But, I mean, I guess that’s the game of Big Brother. You know, maybe I should have just played with people that have some guts in the game.But I guess they saved their game. They’re playing it safe. This is no fun. But I guess they’re still in the house, and I’m not, so we’ll see.”Adrian Rocha questions safe gameplay after Big Brother 27 evictionAdrian reflects on missed votes and shifting loyalty View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrom the start, Adrian positioned himself as a loyal player focused on honesty rather than aggressive moves. However, his decision to vote against the majority in the first Big Brother eviction left him vulnerable.“It was risky, because Lauren had done me dirty all week long… then she put up me to put the nail in the coffin. So it was a long shot to win that vote, and I kind of knew I was done,&quot; he explained.He believed he could have remained in the game if others had honored their word, saying he would have secured enough votes to force a tie, with Lauren potentially being the one to &quot;have broken&quot; it. Adrian’s close associations with high-profile players like Kelley and Keanu also played a role.“Will was such a good pawn to put up. Everyone loves the guy. No one’s threatened by him,” he said.In contrast, Adrian believed he was seen as “too, too big of a potential comp beast,” making him a more attractive target.Knowledge and strategy are not enough to shift the game View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore entering the Big Brother house, Adrian prepared extensively for the game’s competitions and strategic dynamics. In the interview, he emphasized that he had trained for the competitions and found it challenging to stay quiet about his preparation.“I knew all the comps, I knew all the names, and I knew the best strategies for them,&quot; he added.Despite this preparation, he chose to downplay his knowledge. He explained that he had to stay quiet and pretend to be unfamiliar with the game. During his final week, he attempted to appeal to swing voters, Zach and Vince, hoping to flip the vote.“I said I would win, and I’m not afraid to take that shot. They knew that I was a competitor, and I was hoping that they would still vote on my side in order for me to still play this game and fight along their side.&quot;However, both opted to vote him out after conversations with other houseguests and concerns about aligning with the minority.Reaction to safe gameplay and emotional exit View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdrian admitted he anticipated his eviction once he lost the BB Block Buster competition. He explained that it was &quot;hard for me to get votes.&quot; He described the moment as emotional for both himself and others:“It was very emotional, because I loved everyone, and I believe everyone did love me.”He shared that despite the atmosphere in the Big Brother house, he remained focused on how others approached the game.Stream episodes of Big Brother anytime on Paramount+.