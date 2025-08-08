  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Big Brother season 27 episode 14 recap: Triple Threat cracks as Jimmy is blindsided and Julie refuses a vote redo

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 08, 2025 03:03 GMT
Keanu from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)
Tension escalated in Big Brother season 27 episode 14 as the Triple Threat alliance fractured following a critical nomination decision by Head of Household Mickey Lee. Her choice to renominate fellow ally Jimmy Heagerty resulted in his eviction after a 9-2 vote.

Despite last-minute efforts by some houseguests to shift the outcome, Jimmy was blindsided. A historic moment occurred when Ashley attempted to change her vote live, but host Julie Chen Moonves denied her request, stating, “No, no, no, no.” The episode confirmed both the eviction and the beginning of a major shift in house dynamics.

Episode 14 overview on Big Brother season 27

Mickey nominates Jimmy after Keanu wins safety

The Big Brother episode began with Mickey needing to choose a replacement nominee after Keanu won safety for the third consecutive week. Mickey considered nominating Vince or Jimmy, but ultimately decided to put up Jimmy. Her decision stemmed from learning that Jimmy had been making connections with houseguests outside of their alliance.

This nomination placed Jimmy on the block alongside Kelley Jorgensen and Rylie Jeffries. While Mickey believed the move would protect her standing, it immediately caused concern within her alliance. Rachel, Ashley, and Will questioned Mickey’s loyalty, noting that Morgan and Vince may have influenced her choice and weakened trust among their group.

BB Block Buster results in Rylie’s safety

The three nominees competed in the “Safe Crackers” challenge for one final chance to save themselves. The challenge required them to guide three balls through a maze with tipping obstacles. Rylie completed the challenge first, securing his safety and removing himself from the block.

With Rylie now safe, Jimmy and Kelley remained as the final nominees. In the moments leading to the live eviction, Rachel campaigned to save Jimmy, stating that his presence could benefit their gameplay. Jimmy also made emotional appeals to other houseguests, referencing his family and asking for another chance in the game. Kelley focused on remaining neutral and emphasized her reliability as a houseguest.

Jimmy is evicted as Julie denies Ashley’s vote change

When it was time to vote, nine Big Brother houseguests, including Morgan, Rylie, Keanu, Katherine, Vince, Will, Ava, Zach, and Lauren, voted to evict Jimmy. Only Rachel and Ashley cast votes to evict Kelley. Before her vote, Rachel persuaded Ashley to support Jimmy. However, upon realizing Will voted differently, Ashley regretted her decision.

In a live moment unprecedented in the show’s history, Ashley returned to the Diary Room and requested to change her vote. Julie Chen Moonves firmly denied the request, telling her, “No, no, no, no.” Jimmy’s eviction was finalized with a 9-2 vote.

Jimmy reacts to his blindside and names who he blames

During his Big Brother exit interview, Jimmy expressed surprise that Katherine did not vote to save him. He explained that Mickey may have misjudged his intentions and never allowed him to clarify his position. He attributed the decision more to Morgan, stating that her influence had a greater impact on his eviction than Mickey’s actions.

Jimmy concluded that his loyalty to the Triple Threat alliance was genuine and that he would have stayed committed until the end. He remarked that Vince, Morgan, and Zach are leading the game and maintaining control, suggesting a power shift that will likely impact upcoming episodes.

Tune in and stream Big Brother season 27 anytime on Paramount+.

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

