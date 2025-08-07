How Big Brother season 27 star Keanu won his third Power of Veto in a row? Details explored

Episode 13 of Big Brother season 27 was released on August 6, 2025. It saw Keanu winning the Power of Veto once again, his third time in a row. This time, he competed against Kelley and Rylie, the other two nominees of the week, put on the block by Head of the Household, Mickey.

Mickey secured the Head of the Household by snatching the title from Rylie, using the HOH Interrogation power she earned during a previous episode. She told the houseguests that she wanted to evict Keanu and wanted strong players on the chopping block so he couldn't save himself in the POV competition.

Rylie and Kelley went up as pawns, but Keanu emerged victorious once again and saved himself. In his place, Mickey nominated Jimmy. While Keanu has officially won three consecutive Power of Veto, the first one was won for him by Kaycee Clark, a Big Brother season 20 contestant. This was because Keanu had won the power to call any alum to play in the competition on his behalf.

How did Keanu win the Power of Veto in Big Brother season 27 episode 13?

For the Power of Veto competition, the players had to choose three more houseguests to participate with them, and they went for Rachel, Morgan, and Mickey. The competition was called Flee the Scene and had the players navigate through a series of tiles, where only half of them were the correct ones to step on.

The competition was played in a tournament style where players had to go against each other in one-on-one fights until only the winner remained. In the fight between Keanu and Mickey, the former won by finishing his path in two minutes and 49 seconds. The second round was won by Rachel, who defeated Morgan in two minutes and 32 seconds.

In the third round, Rylie beat Kelley in two minutes and 54 seconds. Rachel had the shortest finishing time, so she straight-up went to the finale. To compete against her, the winners of the other two rounds, Keanu and Rylie, had to compete amongst themselves.

Keanu won the fourth round against Rylie after the latter stepped on the same wrong tile multiple times and wasted his time. This led to the final round between Keanu and Rachel. The former beat her and gained his third Power of Veto in a row.

How Big Brother season 27 contestant Keanu won his other two Power of Veto

In week 3 of Big Brother season 27, the Power of Veto competition was called the Basement Break-In. In the heist-style challenge, the houseguests had to get through a basement full of lasers to retrieve a crystal.

Vince finished the challenge in 10 minutes and one second, and came in third place. Lauren finished second in seven minutes and 22 seconds, while Keanu secured the win after finishing the challenge in six minutes and 54 seconds.

In week 2, Keanu used his special power to save himself from the block. The power enabled him to invite any player of his choice from the previous seasons of Big Brother to compete in the Power of Veto on his behalf. So he invited Kaycee Clark from season 20.

The competition was called Caught Creepin, where the players had to cross a botanical garden while avoiding getting caught by the nosy neighbor, Felicia Cannon, from season 25. Kelley was eliminated first, Ava the next, and Jimmy went out third. In the final round, Kaycee beat Adrian and won the veto for Keanu.

For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @bigbrothercbs.

