Big Brother 27's Mastermind addresses accomplices, goals, and more

By Raina Saha
Modified Aug 01, 2025 03:56 GMT
Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)
Big Brother season 27's antagonist, the Mastermind, has finally broken his (or her) silence on his gameplay and position in the house. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on July 31, 2025, the Mastermind briefly addressed his secret accomplice and goals, among other things, giving viewers a vague glimpse into what he was like.

Big Brother season 27 premiered on July 10, 2025, with the theme 'A Summer of Mystery.' Contestants checked into the Hotel Mystère to compete for the $750,000 cash prize, complete with hidden passageways, a poison bar, and more. Among the mysterious elements that aligned with the show's theme was the season's antagonist, the Mastermind, who controlled the show with his secret accomplice.

However, the Mastermind's game plans were thwarted after his initial accomplice, Amy Bingham, was eliminated during the second week. However, during his interview with Entertainment Weekly correspondent Dalton Ross, the Mastermind teased that it was not the end of his tyranny.

also-read-trending Trending

Although the Mastermind remained tight-lipped about his real strategy, he hinted at future surprises amid other things.

What did Big Brother's Mastermind say about his secret accomplice?

The Mastermind, considered the season's main antagonist, made a noteworthy entry into the game when he abducted host Julie Chen Moonves during the opening night. He not only unleashed a secret accomplice into the Big Brother house but also stole the Head of Household (HOH) relic during the premiere.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on July 11, 2025, Julie spoke about her kidnapping, saying:

"Thankfully, I am fine. But he did make me break a nail! The nerve."
She added that she spent her time finding different ways to balance her bare foot while waiting to be saved, since she had left a heel behind when the Mastermind had kidnapped her.

Once the houseguests blew up his secret lair, he retaliated by breaking into the Big Brother house and cracking a safe that the cast members were unaware of. In the interview, the Mastermind got candid about his intentions without actually revealing much.

The Mastermind began by stating that "style icon Mon Won" designed all his looks. However, he had to feed him to his sharks after he took some "unflattering measurements." The following question asked him about Julie's abduction and his secret accomplice, wondering if he had someone new in mind, now that Amy was no longer a competitor.

Although the Mastermind did not reveal anything, he hinted at the possibility of future surprises, saying:

"My minions are everywhere, Dalton. They're even spying on you, and the amount of time you spend watching the BB Live Feeds is a bit troubling. Can you say, 'no life'?"

Big Brother's villain was then questioned about his "ultimate goal" in the competition. Upon being asked to reveal his end goal, the Mastermind said:

"What kind of Mastermind would I be if I told you all my evil plans? But, I will reveal one goal… losing 15 pounds by September. My cloak is a bit tight."
The following question asked him if he held himself responsible for not training her initial accomplice, Amy, "hard enough." Offended by the question, the Mastermind criticized the interviewer for disrespecting him with "such an insinuation." As a result, he refused to comment on it.

The Mastermind further debunked rumors about his rivalry with OTEV, "a shapeshifting master of disguise," by saying that they were good friends. He added that they met every Tuesday for ice cream and "one peanut butter banana shake."

When asked about his new lair, the season's antagonist said:

"Thanks for asking, it's coming along great! I installed a trapdoor that drops unsuspecting victims into my new piranha pool. Oh, and I just set up Paramount+! That Mayor of Kingstown is my fave!"

With that, the Mastermind concluded the discussion, remaining tight-lipped about his strategies.

Big Brother episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

