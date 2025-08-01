Big Brother season 27 episode 11 recap: Lauren's HOH ends with an emotional eviction

Big Brother season 27 returned with a new episode on July 31, 2025. The segment saw Lauren's Head of Household (HOH) reign come to an end with an elimination that left the houseguests in tears. Strategies were put into action and alliances made, as one participant was removed from the competition in episode 11.The nominees on the chopping block, Kelley, Will, and Adrian, competed in the BB Blockbuster, hoping to make the last chance to earn immunity count. However, not all could emerge victorious. While one houseguest removed themself from the risk of being sent home, the other two were compelled to campaign for their safety to the remaining cast members. Despite the pleas, one houseguest was booted in episode 11 of Big Brother, while the rest advanced in the race to win the $750,000 cash prize. The eviction made the cast members emotional as they bid farewell to the third evicted houseguest. What happened in episode 11 of Big Brother season 27? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHOH Lauren nominated Adrian as Keanu's replacement after the latter secured the Power of Veto and removed himself from the block. Kelley, a close ally of Adrian, was upset that she was on the block alongside him; however, at the same time, she was aware that she could not defeat him in the BB Blockbuster to save herself.Meanwhile, Adrian called Lauren a &quot;motherflipping chicken&quot; for targeting him instead of someone who posed a bigger threat to her gameplay. Regardless, the Big Brother houseguest confessed that he was in survival mode and had to win the immunity competition at all costs. Elsewhere, Morgan consolidated her alliance with Vince and Zach, hoping to make them her Final 3. She further added her best friend, Mickey, to the group, aligning the Final 4. However, Mickey remained apprehensive, as she felt threatened by Morgan's other connections in the house. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMorgan had confided in Mickey about her Final 3 with the boys. However, Mickey chose to share the secret with the rest of the houseguests, which angered Morgan. In the meantime, Vince scrambled for ways to evict Will so he could keep both Kelley and Adrian in the competition.Soon after, the Big Brother nominees competed for the BB Blockbuster. To win immunity, the contestants had to 'Study the Study,' which meant that they had to determine how many differences there were between two nearly identical rooms. The houseguest with the closest answer without going over would win the challenge.Kelley noticed seven differences, while Adrian saw six, and Will guessed 16. The correct answer was eight, so Kelley won and was officially removed from the block. With that, Adrian and Will prepared to face the live eviction. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring their final campaigns, Will broke down having to speak up for himself against Adrian, whom he considered to be &quot;such a good kid.&quot; Consequently, he asked the Big Brother houseguests to do what they thought best. Adrian also fought back tears as he pleaded that the House vote be in his favor, convinced he was &quot;good for [their] game.&quot;As the episode progressed, the houseguests, one by one, entered the Diary Room to cast their votes. Vince, Mickey, Morgan, Zach, Jimmy, Ashley, Ava, and Rachel all voted to send Adrian packing, whereas Keanu, Katherine, Rylie, and Kelley voted to evict Will. With an 8-4 verdict, Adrian was evicted from the CBS show, becoming the third houseguest removed from Big Brother.In his exit interview with the host, Julie Chen Moonves, Adrian called out Lauren for being &quot;scared&quot; and going for the easier nominations. At the same time, he called the remaining cast members a &quot;bunch of chickens,&quot; criticizing their safe gameplay. Big Brother season 27 episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.