Who is evicted from Big Brother season 27 episode 11? Details explored

Big Brother season 27 episode 11 was released on July 31, 2025. It saw week 3 of the season coming to an end. Lauren became the third Head of Household of the season after Vince and Jimmy, and followed the latter's steps when it came to her nominations.She nominated Adrian, Kelley, and Will, all of whom were nominated in the previous episode as well. She had initially named Keanu as one of the three nominees, but after he won the Power of Veto, he was replaced by Adrian.In episode 11, the three nominees competed in the BB Blockbuster competition, and Kelley won, taking herself off the chopping block. Adrian bit the dust as the majority of the houseguests voted to evict him.How was Adrian evicted from Big Brother season 27 episode 11?The three nominees were given a final chance to save themselves in the BB Blockbuster competition. The one in episode 11 of Big Brother season 27 was called Study the Study. The three nominees had one and a half minutes to scan two identical-looking rooms. Both of these rooms had minor differences, and the players had to point them out. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe rules were simple, the contestant to point out the most number of differences would win the challenge. Kelley pointed out seven differences, Adrian spotted six, while Will registered 16 of them. After they were done, it was revealed that the correct answer was eight, which meant that Adrian lost to Kelley by one point. He was close, but Kelley was closer, so she was saved.Before the eviction, the houseguests discussed where their heads were at. The men's side of the Big Brother season 27 house wanted to save Kelley and Adrian, while the women's side wanted to save Will. Lauren, the Head of Household, wanted to seem as if she were against the men's alliance, while secretly gunning for the women's alliance.She wanted the women to be on her side because she was in their alliance, but wanted either Kelley or Will to go because she wanted to loosen Rachel's grip on the game. However, she was also at the risk of being the tie-breaker in case the houseguests voted 6-6.For her to get at least seven solid votes for one player, she had to evict Will over Adrian. This was because she knew that the men were already voting to evict Will. Plus, a little persuasion could get the women to vote for him as well. But she was wrong. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the voting ceremony, both Will and Adrian cried as they campaigned for themselves. They told the houseguests that they were there for their families and reminded them how much the game meant to them. After their speeches, the majority of the houseguests, including Vince, Mickey, Morgan, Zach, Jimmy, Ashley, Ava, and Rachel, voted for Adrian.Keanu, Katherine, Rylie, and Kelley were the only people who voted to evict Will. And with this, Adrian was sent home with eight votes against him, while only four were for him. In his exit interview, the eliminated contestant called the houseguests &quot;a bunch of chickens,&quot; and stated that he thought they were all playing a safe game.He added that Lauren's nominations reflected that she was scared to play the game, and that everyone in the Big Brother house thought Rachel, with all her power, wasn't going to win the game because someone would evict her eventually. So, till then, the houseguests were using her strong contention as a shield to protect themselves.For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram, @bigbrothercbs.