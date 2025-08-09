Big Brother season 27 evictee Jimmy Heagerty addressed the reasons behind his eviction by Mickey Lee, a member of his alliance. He said Mickey’s decision was influenced more by other houseguests than her judgment, calling it: “The million-dollar question and everything America would love to know!” In his exclusive interview with Gold Derby on August 8, 2025, Jimmy explained that Mickey allowed outside opinions to shape her choice and did not give him a chance to &quot;defend&quot; himself. He called the eviction a strategic error but recognized Mickey’s intent to eliminate a strong player while she had the opportunity.Jimmy Heagerty reacts to Mickey’s strategic move that led to his eviction on Big Brother season 27Mickey’s decision to evict JimmyJimmy detailed the circumstances leading to his eviction under Mickey’s Head of Household (HOH) reign. He said, “At the end of the day, she took the words of other people over me and didn't allow me to defend myself.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe emphasized that during HOH, Big Brother houseguests organize campaigns to influence the HOH’s choices and distract from the truth. He assessed that Mickey’s choice to evict him was not the best move strategically, as he would have been a loyal ally. Despite calling it a “strategic blunder,” he stated, “She wanted to get a big player out of the house while she had the opportunity. I have to respect it a little bit.”The alliance dynamics and Big Brother house tensionsRylie from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)Jimmy addressed the broader alliance dynamics, especially the relationships involving Mickey, Morgan Pope, Zach Cornell, and Vince Panaro. He explained that Mickey is positioned at the bottom of that alliance. Jimmy claimed he played a role in uniting the group, saying, “I'm pretty sure I'm the reason that alliance formed.” He recommended targeting Morgan for eviction to strengthen collaboration within the alliance. Jimmy explained that if Morgan is evicted, Mickey will be a lot easier to work with.He suggested that removing Morgan would allow key players like Rachel Reilly, Ashley Hollis, and Ava Pearl to align with Mickey and Will Williams to focus on players Vince and Zach, whom he identified as continuing to dominate the game. Jimmy described Morgan’s approach as rigid, saying, “Morgan's approach to this game is her way or the highway. It was never fleshing out a decision; it was telling you what she wanted you to do.”Reflections on other houseguests and future HOH reignsBig Brother Buzz #BB27 @BBigBrotherBuzzLINK#BB27 Mickey says she’s not going to keep Jimmy because he wants to “keep playing dress up with somebody in the house.” #BigBrother #BigBrotherBuzzJimmy commented on his experiences living with other Big Brother houseguests, including Keanu Soto and Ava Pearl. About Keanu, he said, “He's impossible to live with” and noted behaviors such as not showering often and having “the dirtiest feet as he walks all over the house.” Regarding Ava Pearl’s new HOH reign, Jimmy described her as a funny floater who now must actively compete. He noted that players like Will, Mickey, and Ashley will do well under her leadership. He suggested Keanu, Morgan, Vince, and Zach are likely feeling threatened. Jimmy also addressed his own HOH nominations earlier in the season. He explained that when nominating “a third of the house,” he focused on avoiding making enemies and chose people unlikely to target him. He stated, “Adrian Rocha, Amy, and Will were the best people I could nominate who I didn't think would come after me.” He acknowledged Amy Bingham as a good person but described her as “an emotional variable” that he could not manage.Season 27 of Big Brother is available for streaming anytime on Paramount+.