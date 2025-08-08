  • home icon
  "Hopefully all works out" - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Sammi talks to Lauren about her IVF journey with Justin

"Hopefully all works out" - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Sammi talks to Lauren about her IVF journey with Justin

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 08, 2025 04:07 GMT
&quot;Devon&quot; New York Premiere - Source: Getty
Sammi Giancola attends the "Devon" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

During a heartfelt moment in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 episode 11, Sammi Giancola shared a personal update with castmate Lauren Sorrentino about her ongoing IVF journey with boyfriend Justin. While seated outdoors together, Sammi revealed,

"We have another embryo transfer. Hopefully, all works out. We're going to think positive. We can become pregnant."

She also mentioned arriving late due to a medical appointment and brought her medications and hormone injections with her. The conversation centered on her current schedule, limitations due to treatment, and how both she and her partner, Justin, are handling the ongoing process.

Sammi and Justin share their IVF journey with Lauren and Mike on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Sammi opens up about the IVF process

Sammi admitted she felt pressure during her IVF journey. In a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional, she said she felt "vulnerable and a little stressed out." Even though the group was in a beautiful spot, Sammi told Lauren she had to change her arrival because of a doctor’s appointment.

"I had to bring my shot with me. And, like, all my stuff, like, my hormone stuff. So, like, I'm not going to be able to swim or anything. Or drink," she shared.
As they continued talking, Lauren acknowledged Sammi’s commitment, saying that she's "focused" on her track. Sammi then mentioned her timeline, noting,

"The next two or three weeks is our next transfer. I know you kind of know."

The conversation reflected their shared understanding, as Lauren also went through IVF in the past.

Justin shares his perspective

In a separate discussion, Justin spoke with Mike Sorrentino about the emotional and physical toll of IVF. He acknowledged that much of the burden falls on Sammi. He emphasized that he tries to "be the strong person" for her because she has to manage most of the responsibilities, including all the shots. He also added,

"But hormone swings from all the medicine you've got to take. And constantly going to the doctor every week. It's like, yeah."
Mike responded with support, telling Justin,

"You're not alone. There's support out there. There's people that are going through the same things as you are. And there are, you know, good stories. Positive endings."

Justin noted that after Sammi opened up publicly, many others reached out with similar experiences, emphasizing that people often don’t realize how many go through the exact "process."

Moving forward with hope and support

In another group conversation, Mike emphasized to Justin that recognizing a lack of control during the IVF journey can be beneficial. Justin agreed. He felt reassured to hear someone recognize that they had gone through the same experience and that he was managing it well. Meanwhile, Sammi stated in a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional,

"I will give anything to have a baby, but whatever is meant to be will be. I just will know on my end that I gave it my all. And that's all that matters."
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode ended on a hopeful note, with Mike telling the couple,

"I am super proud of you guys.There’s a bigger plan out there. And it’s going to happen when it’s going to happen. And you guys are going to have your rainbow baby."

Sammi responded that they believe it will happen "one day" and expressed gratitude for Mike and Lauren's kind words.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, season 8, is available for streaming anytime on Hulu.

