“I love my life” — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's Snooki opens up after reconnecting with her birth mom

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi addressed her journey with her birth mother during a conversation on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 episode 6, which aired on July 3, 2025. When asked about her family, Snooki revealed that she had reconnected with her birth mom after years of separation.

Ad

Reflecting on how her life unfolded, she shared in a confessional:

"I always thought, like, if I grew up in Chile and I stayed there. Obviously, I wouldn't be with Gianni. I wouldn't have my kids. I probably wouldn't never move to Jersey. I love my life."

Snooki shares details of emotional reconnection with birth mom on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Snooki opens up to the group about her birth mom

Ad

Trending

Ad

During a meal with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates, Angelina asked Snooki what had happened with her family. Snooki responded that she had recently spoken to her birth mother and seemed surprised that she hadn't mentioned it before.

Angelina said she wasn’t aware of the situation and showed interest in learning more. Snooki explained further in a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional:

"I know she's been working on herself, going to therapy. It's like I didn't want to bother her with it. But now we can talk about it."

Ad

She then revealed that Pamela Slaton, an adoption reunion expert who helped facilitate the search, had recently visited her, mentioning that Pamela came over.

"Wait. Have they contacted your parents? No. I did not know that," Pauly added.

An emotional exchange and a private message

Ad

A flashback from episode 2 was included to give more context to the emotional nature of the interaction. Through a translator, Snooki’s birth mother shared a heartfelt message:

"I never forget about you. And I love you. You want me to continue?"

Back in the present, Angelina asked if Snooki’s birth mother still didn’t know it was her. Snooki confirmed that her mother didn’t know she was Snooki. Angelina remarked that it was a "smart" decision.

Ad

Snooki later showed a photo of her birth mom to Angelina, who strongly agreed that they resembled each other. Sammi described them as "twins," and Pauly also remarked that the resemblance was clear.

Snooki reflects on her present life

Snooki recounted a specific part of her conversation with her birth mom where emotions ran high. She said, "Well, she said, are you angry with me? Mmm. And she was crying." Snooki responded by emphasizing understanding.

Ad

"She's like, thank you for understanding. I love you so much," Snooki said.

Ad

Deena expressed her affection for Snooki after hearing the story. In response, Snooki told the group that she shared with her birth mother how fulfilling her current life is, including raising three children. She also mentioned that her birth mother expressed happiness upon hearing that.

Mike also weighed in on the impact of her birth mother’s decision.

"What she did, it afforded you to have the opportunities and the family and the lives... it was just beautiful," Mike said.

Ad

Reflecting further, Jenni shared in a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional:

"How would you have grown up if you were in Chile? Like, there would be no Snooki. Like, the world wouldn't have a Snooki. That would be awful."

The show then cut to past moments from the series, reinforcing how her journey shaped both her life and the show itself.

Stream Jersey Shore: Family Vacation anytime on Prime Video and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More