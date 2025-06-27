Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 episode 5 recap: Angelina senses spirits and Mike makes everyone hustle outdoors

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8, episode 5 titled Down to Farm, aired on June 26, 2025, on MTV. It features a shift in routine for the cast as they transition from their usual group activities to an experience of a working farm.

Ad

The episode focuses on two main storylines: Angelina's growing interest in paranormal investigations and Mike's push for the group to participate in farming tasks. While some cast members respond with hesitation to the new setting, others engage in conversations about possible spiritual activity in the house they’re staying in.

Episode 5 overview of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8

Ad

Trending

Angelina’s ghost discussion draws attention

Angelina begins by telling Pauly D that she has only been getting a small amount of sleep and describes her recent experiences as strange. She talks about feeling cold during the night, and Pauly points out that everyone has felt the same cold sensation.

In a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional, Angelina explains why she continues using a ghost app.

“I always use a ghost hunting device, an app actually. Everyone's like, oh, Angelina with the ghost app again. Well, if you're in a freaking house that's from like the 1800s, 1900s, you're going to have ghosts in it.”

Ad

Pauly supports the idea by recalling that the man they spoke to at the restaurant mentioned the whole town was "haunted." In response, J-Woww expresses caution and says she will stay away from Angelina.

Angelina maintains that the spirits are seemingly linked to the location itself and not to her personally. She explains that the presence is "with the house" and insists it remains there. During a separate confessional on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she clarifies that ghosts do not follow her and believes the ghosts are among them within the environment. That's when Mike asks:

Ad

“Angelina, when did you start to get into the dark arts?”

Angelina emphasizes that her interest in the supernatural should not be considered "dark arts." She then asks where people believe they would go after death. In response, Mike refers to himself as an "eternal being."

Mike takes charge at the farm

Ad

On the way to the farm, Mike stays behind, saying he is "tailing the goods", while Pauly questions why he’s keeping a "safe distance." Later, Deena shares that Mike dislikes missing out, which leads him to suddenly rush and join the group.

At the site, Mike announces there are 700 chickens, confirming the task when Angelina asks if they’re really doing it. As the group begins adjusting to the farm setting, several members react strongly to the conditions.

Ad

Deena points out the animal waste on the floor, and J-Woww complains about the smell. Sammi calls it her "worst nightmare" and expresses that being around anything related to vomiting is extremely difficult for her.

Sammi’s health concerns during the task

Ad

Sammi shares that her experience on the farm is affected by her current IVF treatments. In a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional, she elaborates on it:

“This is not going to be good for me right now. Since I'm going through the IVF process, I get, like, nauseous...I don’t do good with, like, yucky around me, and I just smell, like, a germaphobe.”

Ad

As the tasks continue, she cautions the group to be careful while walking, using the phrase, "Watch your step." Sammi then tells them about her decision to leave the activity, stating that she is finished and will not continue. Though she holds a general appreciation for animals, she clarifies:

“I mean, I love animals, but I hate this.”

Stream Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More