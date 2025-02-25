Jersey Shore star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola announces pregnancy with fiancé Justin May

Jersey Shore fame Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola announced her pregnancy with fiancé, Justin May. The couple uploaded a joint Instagram post on February 23, 2025, including multiple photographs of themselves and their baby's ultrasound. In another image, there was a beach scene decorated with a teddy bear, balloons, a basket of white flowers, and a framed sign announcing the pregnancy.

Ad

Sammi wrote in the caption:

"We've been keeping a little secret. Baby May Due August 2025."

She further talked about her pregnancy journey, stating:

"After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!"

For the unversed, Sammi shared the details of her miscarriage before getting engaged to Justin, and discussed the emotional toll of fertility treatments during a January 2025 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Ad

Trending

Sammi talks about her infertility journey on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Ad

Jersey Shore star Sammi shared her excitement during the pregnancy announcement, stating:

"Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can't wait to meet you baby!"

During the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 reunion episode that aired on January 16, 2025, Sammi spoke to her fellow cast members why she decided to avoid alcohol during the trip. In a confessional, she mentioned her journey with her fiancé Justin and about undergoing IVF treatments. She added that she was waiting for the right time to tell the news to the cast.

Ad

Sammi said that she had multiple tumors that required five surgeries in the past, which made her conceiving more complicated. She told the cast that she had gone through IVF, and although she conceived, the embryo did not survive.

"This has been a very long process. It's been a lot of shots, it's been a lot of hormones," she shared.

Sammi continued:

"Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away. It's devastating for me."

Ad

She explained how hard it was to cope with the loss and thanked Justin for always being there. Describing him as "positive" and "uplifting, Sammi said that he had been with her throughout this phase and she "just loved him." Despite the challenges that they faced, the pair remained hopeful about their future as parents.

Sammi and Justin’s relationship before the pregnancy announcement

Ad

Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola and Justin May got engaged on March 16, 2024. When Justin proposed, Sammi posted on Instagram that it was "the easiest question" she ever answered." She wrote in the caption:

"Happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I’ll love you forever and then some. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

The pair frequently posted pictures of themselves together on social media. However, before the engagement, Sammi had withdrawn from public view for a few years but returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. With her reappearance on the show, she shared personal moments with viewers, including her struggles with infertility and her relationship with Justin.

Ad

Fans can watch all the previous episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation which are available to stream on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback