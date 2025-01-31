Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired its latest episode on January 23, 2025, and brought the cast together for a reunion special. During the episode, Angelina shared that Vinny and she had broken up. She said the relationship ended because he cheated on her.

Angelina’s relationship with Vinny had been a big topic among the castmates of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a while. The two got engaged in November 2022, and fans saw the proposal in an April 2023 episode of Jersey Shore.

During the reunion, Angelina stated,

"So, we're currently filming for another season. I found out he cheated on me, so..."

Angelina said she no longer believed Vinny was serious about their relationship and felt that he never had been. She also claimed that when she confronted him about cheating, he turned it around on her and accused her of doing the same.

Trending

Angelina shares concerns about Vinny’s role on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Angelina revealed that she began to doubt Vinny’s intentions after noticing he had obtained a verified check on Instagram without informing her. She recalled confronting him about it, and claimed that he was focused more on his public image than their relationship. She described him as someone who wanted to be on television rather than being committed to their relationship.

Angelina also shared that Vinny’s family signed him up for The Bachelorette. Reflecting on their relationship, Angelina admitted that she had allowed it to continue despite her doubts. She said she had repeatedly given him chances but eventually realized that his actions and words did not align with genuine commitment.

"He’s a clout chaser and he just wanted to be on TV. And he didn’t care about anything that had to do with me—just about TV," Angelina said.

She also shared that Vinny had made comments about her that she found disrespectful. According to her, he had referred to her in a negative way such as "beast," and dismissed their relationship as something he had to tolerate.

"I kept letting him back in and I kept dealing with it. But for him to call me a beast and say that he just deals with me and all that? How dare [he] say that?” she stated.

Vinny 2.0 responds to allegations

Vinny addressed the situation in an Instagram video, denying Angelina’s claims and stating that he was the one who ended the relationship. He expressed frustration over having to defend himself and described their time together as difficult.

In an Instagram video posted on January 30, 2025, Vinny responded to these allegations.

"I slept next to my BIGGEST HATER and ENEMY for the entirety of our time together. She wants me to lose everything I’ve ever worked for in my life, simply because I no longer want to be with her." he said.

Vinny said that in November 2024, while they were watching a movie, he saw messages on Angelina’s phone that made him think she had been cheating on him. He claimed this was when he decided their relationship was over, and felt it was right for him to move on.

"The relationship was already over and done with. I’m allowed and expected to move on/find a woman who respects/appreciates me," he added.

Their breakup happened a few months after Angelina pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in October 2024, following a domestic violence-related case at her home in June. Now that their split is public, their past relationship and what led to the breakup will likely be part of the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

All episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are available to stream on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback