"I got really mad" — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole on Angelina's threat to sue Joey

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 aired its reunion episode on January 16, 2025, on MTV. The latest segment brought unresolved tensions to the forefront as the cast gathered to reflect on key moments from the season. One of the most talked-about conflicts involved Angelina and her threat to sue Joey, a close friend of Nicole "Snooki." During the conversation, Nicole stated:

“I had a couple drinks, I got really mad. So I did eventually apologize Angeling for freaking out the way I did.”

Angelina explained her actions, revealing that they stemmed from feeling hurt, while Nicole reflected on how the situation impacted their group dynamics. In addition to this conflict, the episode explored the cast’s efforts to resolve their differences.

A peace dinner organized by Jenni provided Angelina and Nicole the opportunity to discuss their issues, with both ultimately agreeing to move forward. The reunion of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation also included moments, such as Angelina and Vinny’s trivia competition, and personal reflections from other cast members.

Angelina addresses her threat to sue Joey and her feud with Snooki in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

During the reunion of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina spoke about her conflict with Joey, Snooki’s close friend, and explained why she threatened to sue him. She admitted that the threat came from feeling “angry” and “hurt” by his comments about Jason Tartick. Angelina also shared that after filming ended, she and Joey reconciled and are now on good terms.

Snooki discussed her reaction to Angelina’s legal threat, saying:

“Well, I know Ang and when she gets pissed at people she does wanna sue people. Um, yeah, but when you said that, like, really upset me 'cause Joey's my best friend, like, my ride or die.”

Snooki later apologized to Angelina for “freaking out” and explained that she needed some time away because it was not a “great conversation to have at the moment.”

To help resolve the tension, Jenni arranged a dinner where Snooki and Angelina could address their issues. Snooki appreciated the opportunity, saying it allowed them to discuss their problems calmly and move on. Angelina agreed, saying it was an “easy” conversation as she didn’t want to prolong the feud. By the end of the dinner, they were able to put their differences behind them.

Other highlights from the reunion part one

In addition to the conflict between Nicole and Angelina, the episode included moments of lighter interactions, such as a trivia competition between Angelina and Vinny. Hosted by Justina Valentine, the segment featured questions from various categories like social studies, art, and math in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Both contestants answered the first question about Columbus’s ships correctly, but Vinny gained the lead by identifying Da Vinci as the painter of the Mona Lisa, while Angelina guessed Picasso. The competition concluded with Vinny declared as the winner, and the rest of the cast shared commentary throughout the game.

The episode also included Sammi sharing details about her ongoing IVF journey. When asked by the host about her decision to open up on the show, Sammi said:

“I actually cannot believe how many people are suffering or going through similar situations as me.”

Sammi mentioned how she managed to keep her IVF journey private during filming, explaining that she sometimes pretended to drink by pouring a glass of wine only to throw it away. Reflecting on her partner Justin’s role, she said:

“We are going through this journey together, and he has been my backbone.”

She highlighted his constant support, adding that he was always there during challenging moments. Sammi concluded that she'd continue the journey with a positive outcome.

