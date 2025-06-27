“I like to use these devices to prove to myself”— Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina opens up about using a ghost hunting app

Episode 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 8 was released on June 26. 2025. The episode was titled Down to Farm and saw the cast members travel to a farm for a holiday. While there, Angelina shared how her therapy was going, and the cast discussed how spooky their farm residence was.

When Angelina was at the table with others, she told them about the ghost-hunting app she was using and cleared their misconceptions about ghosts. In a confessional on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she explained why she used such an app.

"I like to use these devices to prove to myself," she said.

While Angelina was enthusiastic about it, the rest of the cast had mixed reactions. Some made fun of it, while others were against its use. Pauly even suggested doing a seance to figure out if there indeed were ghosts in the old farmhouse they were staying at, but everyone else, except for Angelina, was against it.

What Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina shared about using a ghost-hunting app in the season 8 episode 5?

At the dining table, Angelina sat next to Pauly and showed him the words that were popping up on her ghost-hunting app. According to her, it was the type of app that would seemingly generate words based on the so-called signals it would receive from the spirits around. Angelina claimed that such apps were supposed to work on frequencies, and the words they would flash were said to be triggered by these frequencies.

She then shared that when she went into the attic, the app said "doll", while Pauly read another word, "diamond". Angelina was shocked to realize that it said "diamond necklace," something Pauly was wearing. Later in a confessional, she said that she always liked using a ghost-hunting app.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star mentioned that, contrary to everyone else's beliefs about her app usage, she claimed that she needed to use it because the house they were staying at could have been built in the 1800s or the 1900s, which meant that it was going to have ghosts, and she needed to hunt them.

"The guy at the restaurant said this whole town's haunted," Pauly told the rest of the cast.

Deena believed that if Angelina was talking to the ghost, then the alleged supernatural entity might be attached to her. The latter explained that it wasn't attached to her; it was attached to the house. During a confessional, Angelina clarified that the ghosts didn't follow her; they were among them.

She added that she liked using ghost-hunting apps to prove to herself that someone indeed was there, and she wasn't scared of them. Angelina mentioned that these supposed entities weren't evil and added that if they were kids' spirit, she would leave.

This was when Pauly jokingly suggested doing a seance. The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation refused, while Angelina cheered for it. Sam told Deena she was staying away from Angelina because she didn't want any part of this. Mike playfully asked Angelina when she got into the dark arts, which ended with the latter tackling him on the ground.

For more updates on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina, fans of the show can follow her on her official Instagram account, @angelinamtv. The show airs every Thursday on MTV at 8 pm ET.

