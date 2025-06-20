"Definitely helping" — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina opens up about the "tools" helping her cope during reunion

A new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired on June 19, 2025, showing Angelina Pivarnick reuniting with her housemates as she continued her treatment. In a sneak peek released before the episode, Angelina talked about how her therapy program was helping her manage her emotions and stay in control.

“I’ve been going to a program. It’s five days a week. And I feel like the tools that I’m learning in there [are] definitely helping me to cope, and I’m trying to just be more of a calmer Ang,” she shared in a confessional.

The episode followed up on the group’s earlier intervention, where they encouraged Angelina to take responsibility and start treatment, just like Mike and Ronnie had done before.

This time, the cast — Mike, Ronnie, Snooki, JWoww, Deena, and Sammi — went on a trip to a farm in South Jersey after their original plan to visit South Carolina didn’t work out. Angelina traveled alone and said it had been a while since she last spent time with them.

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the group went on a trip to a farm in South Jersey. Most of the cast traveled together in different cars, while Angelina rode alone in an SUV. During their drive, she spoke about how her therapy program had been helping her. Sitting in the backseat, she also looked back on her progress and how far she had come.

“I would live here if I didn’t have 700 cats,” she joked while looking out at the countryside.

Then, she said that she was "kidding."

“Definitely ready to meet the roommates. I haven’t been chilling with them in a while,” Angelina added.

While Angelina made her way there, Nicole, Jenni, Deena, and Sammi shared a car and passed the time with lighthearted games. In another vehicle, Mike and Ronnie traveled together, with Mike dressed in a “Farmer Situation” outfit—denim overalls, a “Situation Farms” tee, and a matching hat. He even brought his own golf cart along for the ride.

This was the first time the group had come together since the intervention. It marked Angelina’s return to the group as she continued working on her personal growth.

The reunion came after the previous episode, where the cast held an intervention with Angelina. Worried about her recent behavior and comments, they urged her to begin therapy and work on making changes.

“We’ll be with you every step of the way, but we got to continue to go in the right direction,” Mike told her.

Angelina replied, “I definitely don’t want that,” referring to the group’s warning that hope could be lost if she didn’t put in the effort. Ronnie echoed that none of them wanted it for her. The moment ended with Angelina agreeing to seek professional help, and Mike promising that they would help find a program that suited her needs.

She said she'd go for it the next day, as her castmates showed their support. In the June 19 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina confirmed she had joined a program that took place five days a week.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are available to stream on Paramount+.

